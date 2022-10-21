E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market Report 2022: Featuring International Vapor Group, E-Lux Shisha, Shenzhen WEECKE

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market: Overview Report for 2009-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report overviews major categories of e-hookah products and their potential in the modern market and provides complete classification of electronic hookah products. E-hookah products are presented by the following categories of e-hookah hardware; e-hookah kits for shisha, e-hookah kits for e-liquid, e-heads for shisha, e-heads for e-liquid, e-cigarette products imitating hookahs and e-hookah and hookah related parts and accessories. The report provides a brief classification of e-hookahs and related products as well as highlights all pros and cons of different types of e-hookah products. Particular attention is paid to e-hookah kits and e-heads for shisha as the most demanding products in the current shisha market. Most of the reviewed products support conventional shisha. At the same time, some advanced e-hookahs support only proprietary consumables, like specifically designed shisha capsules, reservoirs or plates. Appendix to the report contains all the released products with a first release date listed by categories and supported consumables. The last section is dedicated to the target markets for e-hookah products.

Key Topics Covered:

Disclaimer

Glossary

Executive Summary

1. E-Hookah Kits
1.1 E-Hookah Kits for E-Liquid
1.2 E-Hookah Kits for Shisha

2. E-Hookah Heads
2.1 E-Hookah Heads for E-Liquid
2.2 E-Hookah Heads for Shisha

3. Electronic Accessories for E-Hookah

4. Target Markets for E-Hookahs

Companies Mentioned

  • Shenzhen Hengkangda Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Fengteng Weiye Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Desonic Electronic Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen WEECKE Technology Co., Ltd.
  • International Vapor Group, Inc.
  • Medad Technology LLC
  • Morrama Ltd.
  • RAMS-Group International, Inc.
  • Shenzhen Jwell Electronic Co., Ltd.
  • Hookamonk S.r.o.
  • Lanzhou Taihe Hookah Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Chongqing Tinghu Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Kangerm Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Well France, SARL
  • Yiwu Lomint E-Commerce Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Hengkangda Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Eigate (ASPIRE) Technology Co., Ltd.
  • E-Lux Shisha Ltd.
  • Texas Hookah LLC
  • Starbuzz London Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Green Time Technology Co., Ltd.
  • ePuffer Inc.
  • Viotopia LLC
  • Shenzhen Boge Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Flux Group, LLC
  • Hokord Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/525tid

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Consumer Electronics
                            
                            
                                Electronics Accessories
                            
                            
                                Hookah
                            
                            
                                Smoking
                            
                            
                                Tobacco
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data