E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market Report 2022: Featuring International Vapor Group, E-Lux Shisha, Shenzhen WEECKE

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Hookahs and Smart Electronic Accessories in the Global Shisha Market: Overview Report for 2009-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report overviews major categories of e-hookah products and their potential in the modern market and provides complete classification of electronic hookah products. E-hookah products are presented by the following categories of e-hookah hardware; e-hookah kits for shisha, e-hookah kits for e-liquid, e-heads for shisha, e-heads for e-liquid, e-cigarette products imitating hookahs and e-hookah and hookah related parts and accessories. The report provides a brief classification of e-hookahs and related products as well as highlights all pros and cons of different types of e-hookah products. Particular attention is paid to e-hookah kits and e-heads for shisha as the most demanding products in the current shisha market. Most of the reviewed products support conventional shisha. At the same time, some advanced e-hookahs support only proprietary consumables, like specifically designed shisha capsules, reservoirs or plates. Appendix to the report contains all the released products with a first release date listed by categories and supported consumables. The last section is dedicated to the target markets for e-hookah products.

Key Topics Covered:





Disclaimer

Glossary

Executive Summary

1. E-Hookah Kits

1.1 E-Hookah Kits for E-Liquid

1.2 E-Hookah Kits for Shisha

2. E-Hookah Heads

2.1 E-Hookah Heads for E-Liquid

2.2 E-Hookah Heads for Shisha

3. Electronic Accessories for E-Hookah

4. Target Markets for E-Hookahs

Companies Mentioned

Shenzhen Hengkangda Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Fengteng Weiye Technology Co., Ltd.

Desonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen WEECKE Technology Co., Ltd.

International Vapor Group, Inc.

Medad Technology LLC

Morrama Ltd.

RAMS-Group International, Inc.

Shenzhen Jwell Electronic Co., Ltd.

Hookamonk S.r.o.

Lanzhou Taihe Hookah Industrial Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Tinghu Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Kangerm Technology Co., Ltd.

Well France, SARL

Yiwu Lomint E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hengkangda Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Eigate (ASPIRE) Technology Co., Ltd.

E-Lux Shisha Ltd.

Texas Hookah LLC

Starbuzz London Ltd.

Shenzhen Green Time Technology Co., Ltd.

ePuffer Inc.

Viotopia LLC

Shenzhen Boge Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Flux Group, LLC

Hokord Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/525tid