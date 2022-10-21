$27.6 Billion Worldwide Automotive Filters Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cummins, DENSO, Donaldson Company and General Motors Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive filters market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 27.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive filters prevent harmful pollutants, impurities and contaminants from infiltrating the vehicle. These filters also absorb pollen, dust particles and foul-smelling gases that enter through the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system into the vehicle.

This helps to maintain a healthy and hygienic ambiance and avoid visibility issues by preventing rapid condensation of the windscreen. Moreover, as automotive filters enhance engine performance and reduce fuel consumption, they are gaining traction worldwide to minimize the environmental impact of the vehicle.



With the increasing sales of automobiles and rising environmental concerns, governments of several countries are formulating stringent standards regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the fuel economy of vehicles. This, in turn, is escalating the adoption of various types of filters in automobiles to reduce carbon emissions.

Moreover, the rising levels of air pollution in urban cities, along with the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among individuals, is escalating the demand for automotive filters to absorb air pollutants and provide cleaner air. Furthermore, leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to increase the service life of these filters.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cummins Inc., DENSO Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., General Motors Company, Hengst SE, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, K & N Engineering Inc., Lydall Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Sogefi SpA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive filters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive filters market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the media type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive filters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Filters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Media Type

6.1 Cellulose

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fiberglass

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Filter Type

7.1 Air Filters

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Fuel Filters

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hydraulic Filters

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Oil Filters

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Steering Filters

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Coolant Filters

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 OEM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Commercial Vehicles

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Passenger Vehicles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Cummins Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 DENSO Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Donaldson Company Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 General Motors Company

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Hengst SE

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Hollingsworth & Vose Company

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 K & N Engineering Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Lydall Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 MAHLE GmbH

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Sogefi SpA

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials



