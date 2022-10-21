The automation CoE market size to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.9%

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automation COE Market by Service, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353447/?utm_source=GNW



An automation center of excellence (COE) treats enterprise automation as an ongoing project requiring planning, testing, and regular evaluation.The automation COE framework can be divided into two interrelated pillars: people & processes and systems & infrastructure.



In both parts of the framework, it is essential to lay a solid foundation for ongoing enterprise automation projects.

As per UiPath, an automation COE is an internal team that streamlines automation output, provides structure, and helps users scale automation throughout the enterprise. Having a team of automation experts can help users save time and money in developing strategies, ensuring that the company gets the most out of the automation program.



Technology & consulting services to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on services, the automation COE market is segmented into technology assessment & consulting services, design & testing services, governance services, and implementation support services.Automation COE combines multiple technologies to automate complex end-to-end business processes that involve decision-making and continuous learning.



Businesses leverage this opportunity by automating small rule-based tasks to complex business processes. To respond to this dynamic trend, organizations need superior automation capabilities.



Large Enterprises to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the automation COE market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.SMEs are enterprises with an employee strength of 1–1,000, while large enterprises have an employee strength of more than 1,000.



With globalization, organizations have recognized the need to train the internal staff, as well as customers, to attain their business goals.Companies require technologies that can assist them in improving their profit margins and operational efficiencies.



Large enterprises are expected to rapidly adopt automation COE in the coming years due to their complex network of channel partners present across the globe.



Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on regions, the automation COE market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The RoW covers the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of leading service providers for automation COE and increasing investments in R&D in this region.

Enterprises across all regions are increasingly opting for integration and automation technologies for various business operations, such as finance, HR, sales, marketing, and customer support.The Work Automation Index 2022 found that 66% of organizations in North America now use COE platforms in five or more departments, and the number of organizations with seven automated departments has almost tripled since 2019.



North America and Europe are expected to hold relatively larger shares of the market, as companies in these regions are early adopters of trending technologies.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the frontline workers training market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 45%, Rest of the World: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering frontline workers training.It profiles major vendors in the frontline workers training market.



The major players in the frontline workers training market include SS&C Blue Prism (UK), UiPath (US), Automation Anywhere (US), NICE (Israel), Digital Workforce (Finland), HelpSystems (US), Ctrl365 (Argentina), FASTPATH (Netherlands), ElectroNeek (US), AnyRobot (US), Roboyo (Germany), Nintex (US), Chazey Partners (US), Smartbridge (US), Blueprint (US), Robocloud (UK), Verint (US), HelpSystems (US), Cigniti (India), Innominds (US), TestingXperts (US), KiwiQA (Australia), Calidad Infotech (India), CIGNEX (US), ChoiceWORX (US), and XenonStack (US).



Research Coverage

The research study for the automation COE market involved extensive use of secondary sources, directories, the Journal of Information Systems & Technology Management, the RPA Journal, and paid databases.Primary sources were mainly industry experts from core and related industries, preferred automation COE solution and service providers, third-party service providers, consulting service providers, end users, and other commercial enterprises.



In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants and subject-matter experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess the prospects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall frontline workers training market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

