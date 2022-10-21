The global nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type, Block Battery Construction, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353446/?utm_source=GNW

However, due to advantages such as long life, low maintenance, gradual capacity loss, and resistance to mechanical & environmental abuse, these batteries are still being widely used in industrial applications across sectors such as oil & gas, energy & power, mining, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, marine, healthcare, and others. Hence, their adoption in industrial applications will drive the growth of the global Ni-Cd battery market during the forecast period.

"H range batteries to grow at an impressive CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The H Range batteries are designed with very thin plates for applications that require significantly high current discharge in a short period.The capacity for these batteries typically ranges from 8 Ah to 1012 Ah.



The battery is designed so that the discharge is frequent or infrequent and a high current is supplied for about 60 minutes or less.The applications for H Range batteries are engine starting, power plant emergency backup applications, generator starting, UPS, diesel locomotive cranking, and aircraft/helicopter ground starting applications.



For instance, Saft Groupe SAS offers a KPH range of high-rate performance batteries for applications that require high current supply over short periods.



Aerospace & defense end-user to hold a significant market share of nickel cadmium battery market

The aerospace and defense applications include military aircraft, commercial aircraft, helicopters, business jets, and UAVs.The nickel cadmium batteries are used to power emergency lighting, engine starting, radios, intercommunication devices, critical backup power for aircraft control & signaling systems, power backup for emergency generators, etc.



The nickel cadmium batteries can withstand high vibrational stresses as well as extreme temperature conditions, which are experienced in aircraft. Hence, the Ni-Cd batteries are the most preferred batteries over any other battery technology for aircraft.



The market in Europe is expected to grow at an significant CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is further segmented into the major European countries, which include the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe.The region constitutes various developed and industrialized economies, which use nickel cadmium batteries in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.



In addition, the region has a well-connected railway system that uses nickel cadmium batteries for power backup systems.Hence, the transportation infrastructure is also one of the major contributors to the growth of the nickel cadmium battery market in the region.



Besides, the European Union has passed laws on nickel cadmium batteries limiting battery usage only in emergency systems and lighting, such as alarms, medical equipment, and cordless power tools. Hence, owing to the regulations passed by the EU, the growth of the nickel cadmium battery market in the region is stagnant.



