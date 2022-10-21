- Global Ice Makers Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Makers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Ice Cube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ice Flake segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $480.5 Million by 2026
The Ice Makers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.6 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$480.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Ice Nugget Segment to Reach US$242.1 Million by the year 2026
In the global Ice Nugget segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$133.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$188.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.
Cornelius, Inc.
Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)
Hoshizaki Corporation
Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)
MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)
NewAir
Scotsman Industries, Inc.
Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
Whynter LLC
Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ice Makers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ice Makers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Cube by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ice Cube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Cube by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Flake by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ice Flake by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flake by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Nugget by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ice Nugget by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Nugget by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Ice Makers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Food Service and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice Flake
and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential, Food Service and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice
Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice
Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Ice Makers by Product Type -
Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice Cube, Ice
Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice
Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Ice Makers by Application -
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice
Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ice
Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food
Service and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Ice Makers by
Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ice Makers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ice Makers by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake
and Ice Nugget - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers
by Product Type - Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice
Makers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice Cube, Ice Flake and Ice Nugget for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ice Makers by Application - Commercial,
Residential, Food Service and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Makers
by Application - Commercial, Residential, Food Service and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice
Makers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential, Food Service and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Ice Makers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
- Global Ice Makers Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
Abstract: Global Ice Makers Market to Reach $2. 3 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ice Makers estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Makers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031862/?utm_source=GNW