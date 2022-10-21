New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fetal Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817876/?utm_source=GNW

Global Fetal Monitors Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fetal Monitors estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ultrasound, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $820.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Fetal Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$820.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$967.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Fetal Doppler Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Fetal Doppler segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$249.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$349.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$614.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Analogic Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical, Inc.

Neoventa Medical AB

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fetal Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Fetal Monitors: An Overview

Fetal Monitors: Definition and Types



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Initiatives for Maternal & Fetal Health Drive Demand

Rise in Maternal Age and Post-Term Pregnancy Complications

Propel Need for Fetal Monitoring

Risks with Multiple Pregnancy and Premature Delivery Case

Augment Demand Fetal Monitors

Concerns Over Increase in Maternal Mortality Rate Spur

Investments in Fetal Monitors

Fetal Monitor Advancements

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Fetal Monitoring



