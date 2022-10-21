Global Air Brake System Market Report to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Brake System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air brake system market size reached US$ 6.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.88 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An air brake system is a friction brake relying on compressed air pressing to stop a vehicle. It includes various components, such as brake chambers, foot valves, slack adjusters, brake shoes, drums, and air reservoirs, dryers and compressors. As compared to hydraulic brakes, an air brake system is more powerful and reliable, provides better control, reduces stopping distance, prevents extensive wear and tear of parts, and offers heavy braking effects. Consequently, it is used in railroad trains and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses.



Air Brake System Market Trends:



The global market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of air brake systems due to their reliability and efficiency. These systems are easy to remove and attach and remain effective even with an air leak. In line with this, their increasing demand on account of rising vehicle safety concerns across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the introduction of lightweight air brake systems for trailer and line haul applications that use fewer parts and provide more ground clearance, protection from road debris, and higher efficiency are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, manufacturers are developing new and advanced components that are effective in the railways and high-speed trains while assuring safety and maintaining control over the vehicle. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market around the world. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the use of brake systems in heavy vehicles, increasing production and development of high-speed trains, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Brakes India Private Limited, Haldex Inc., Knorr-Bremse AG, Meritor Inc. (Cummins Inc.), SORL Auto Parts Inc., TSE Brakes Inc., UNO Minda Limited, Wabtec Corporation, Yumak Air Brake Systems and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global air brake system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air brake system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global air brake system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Air Brake System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Compressor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Governor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Tank

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Air Dryer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Foot Valve

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Brake Chamber

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Slack Adjuster

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Air Disc Brake

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Air Drum Brake

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Rigid Body

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Heavy-Duty Truck

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Semi-Trailer

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Bus

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Brakes India Private Limited

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Haldex Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Knorr-Bremse AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Meritor Inc. (Cummins Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 SORL Auto Parts Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 TSE Brakes Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 UNO Minda Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Wabtec Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Yumak Air Brake Systems

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis



