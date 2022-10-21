The global palm methyl ester derivatives market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market by Product, Source, End-Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353443/?utm_source=GNW



Food and beverages, by end-use is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by value and volume

Palm methyl ester derivatives are used as raw materials for food emulsifiers.It acts as a flavouring agent, flavour stabilizer, and food emulsifier.



Palm methyl esters that are used in food and beverages are methyl laurate, methyl myristate, methyl palmitate, and methyl oleate. Growing demand for packaged food as a result of growing urbanization and changing lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of food and beverages segment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



Crude palm oil, by source is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, by volume and value

Crude palm oil is an edible oil that is derived from the pulp of oil palms.It has high amounts of beta-carotene.



Palm methyl esters are derived through the transesterification process.Some of the palm methyl ester derivatives that are derived from crude palm oil are methyl stearate and methyl oleate.



These are used in end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care products. Thus, growing demand for cosmetic & personal care products in key countries is expected to drive the market.



Europe region is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast, by value and volume

Germany accounted for the largest market share in the region.The European palm methyl ester derivatives market is growing due to the increasing demand for these in various cosmetic applications, including nail and lip products.



The cosmetic and personal care segment is contributing a significant portion to the entire European economy, thus driving the market for palm methyl ester derivatives.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: Director Level– 30%, C-level– 25%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%

The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Music Mas (Singapore), KLK OLEO (Malaysia), Emery Oleochemicals (US), and Hebei Jinju Plasticizer Co., Ltd. (China), are some of the key players operating in the palm methyl ester derivatives market. These players have adopted strategies such as joint ventures, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share.



