Global Enzymes Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Advancements in Enzyme Engineering & Green Chemistry is Driving Growth

The "Global Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial enzymes and Specialty Enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enzymes market is projected to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.

With the increasing use of enzymes as chemical substitutes, particularly in food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications, the market for industrial and specialty enzymes have experienced significant growth.

Moreover, the players in the market are also expanding their production facilities and launching new products to cater the growing market demand.

Carbohydrases Enzymes are estimated to have high demand in type segment

Carbohydrases dominated the market for enzymes, by type, in terms of value, in 2022. The usage of enzymes is on surge, due to the applications in varied sectors such as food & beverages, bioethanol, paper & pulp, textiles & leather, pharmaceutical, and research & biotechnology.

The usage of enzymes helps in higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, and less waste, and reduced energy consumption. They are often being used as an alternative to mitigate the usage of chemicals in various applications. These benefits of enzymes are contributing as a driving factor to boost the usage of enzymes in the various applications globally.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.85% during the forecast period in the enzymes market

The enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 7.85%. With the presence of leading companies such as Advanced Enzymes (India), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and emerging startups such as Noor Enzymes (India), Synkromax Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd (China) in the region, the supplier market is thriving.

In addition, application of industrial enzymes in the textiles & leather industry has caused a stir in the demand. With this sector becoming one of the important industries in the Asia Pacific region, owing to changes in technological innovations in machinery and globalization of business, the demand for enzymes is expected to rise.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Enzymes Market Overview

4.2 Enzymes Market: Shares of Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Enzymes Market, by Product Type & Country

4.4 Enzymes Market, by Type & Region

4.5 Enzymes Market, by Product Type

4.6 Enzymes Market, by Source

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns and Increasing Demand for Biofuel

5.2.1.2 Advancements in R&D Activities for Technical Enzymes

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Enzyme Engineering & Green Chemistry

5.2.1.4 Multifunctionalities of Enzymes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Alternatives to Synthetic Chemicals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Quality & Safety and Consumer Perception Toward Enzymes

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends Impacting Customers' Businesses

6.3 Value Chain

6.4 Trade Analysis

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Enzyme Engineering

6.5.2 Use of Agro-Industrial Waste in Enzyme Manufacturing

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Ecosystem Map

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Competitive Rivalry

6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9 Pricing Analysis

6.9.1 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 Process Optimization in Enzyme Production

6.11 Regulatory Framework

6.12 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.13 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

7 Enzymes Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Enzymes

7.2.1 Growth in Food & Feed Processing Industries to Drive Market

7.3 Specialty Enzymes

7.3.1 Rising Clinical in Vitro Diagnostic Industry to Fuel Growth

8 Enzymes Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microorganism

8.2.1 Huge Production in Lesser Time to Boost Industrial Usage of Microbial Enzymes

8.3 Plant

8.3.1 Plant-Based Enzymes Thrive Over Wide Range of Temperatures

8.4 Animal

8.4.1 Temperature Sensitivity to Discourage Industrial Use of Animal-Based Enzymes

9 Enzymes Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Carbohydrases

9.2.1 Amylases

9.2.1.1 Rising Use of Amylase due to Its Benefits in Food & Beverage and Textile Industries

9.2.2 Cellulases

9.2.2.1 Complex Nature to Boost Wide Industrial and Specialty Use

9.2.3 Other Carbohydrases

9.2.3.1 Use of Other Carbohydrases to Provide Stability in Various Industrial & Specialty Applications

9.3 Proteases

9.3.1 Competent Characteristics to Hydrolyze Proteins to Boost Industrial Use

9.4 Lipases

9.4.1 Commercializing Biofuel Production from Enzymatic Processes to Fuel Market

9.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

9.5.1 Polymerases & Nucleases Form Essential Part for All Nucleic Acid Processes

9.6 Other Enzymes

9.6.1 Functional Benefits in Various Industries to Drive Market

10 Enzymes Market, by Reaction Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hydrolases

10.3 Oxidoreductases

10.4 Transferase

10.5 Lyase

10.6 Other Reaction Types

11 Industrial Enzymes Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food & Beverages

11.2.1 Meat Processing

11.2.1.1 Enzymes Provide Tenderness to Meat Through Protein Modification

11.2.2 Dairy Products

11.2.2.1 Cheese Production and Flavoring to Ease Using Enzymes

11.2.3 Beverages

11.2.3.1 Enzymes to Mitigate Use of Pectin in Beverages by Improving Yield & Quality

11.2.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

11.2.4.1 Enzyme Use to Increase Shelf-Life

11.2.5 Nutraceuticals

11.2.5.1 Usage of Enzymes as Digestive Aid

11.2.6 Other Food & Beverages

11.2.6.1 Usage of Enzymes to Augment Yield and Reduce Waste for Processed Fruits & Vegetables

11.3 Bioethanol

11.3.1 Enzymes as Biological Catalysts to Fuel Growth

11.4 Textiles & Leather

11.4.1 Less Chemical Discharge in Water and Improvement in Product Quality

11.5 Detergents

11.5.1 Laundry Detergents

11.5.1.1 Usage of Enzymes Associated with Reduced Time, Energy, and Water Consumption

11.5.2 Automatic Dishwashing Detergents

11.5.2.1 Enzyme Usage to Increase User-Friendliness by Lowering Alkalinity

11.5.3 Other Detergent Types

11.5.3.1 Enzymes Being Non-Skin Sensitizers to Boost Usage in Personal Cleaning

11.6 Paper & Pulp

11.6.1 Enzyme Usage to Increase Recycling of Paper

11.7 Wastewater Treatment

11.7.1 Enzymes Break Down Organic Wastes and Enhance Water Quality

11.8 Feed

11.8.1 Ruminant Feed

11.8.1.1 Inclusion of Enzymes to Improve Feed Efficiency Ratio for Beef Cattle

11.8.2 Swine Feed

11.8.2.1 Sow Feed Enzymes Ensure That Piglets are Born Healthy

11.8.3 Poultry Feed

11.8.3.1 Feed Enzymes to Improve Digestibility of Nutrients by Improving Gut Performance of Poultry

11.8.4 Aquafeed

11.8.4.1 Enzymes in Fish Feed Offer Environmental Benefits and Enable Use of Low-Cost Feedstuff

11.8.5 Other Feed

11.8.5.1 Enzymes in Other Feed Types Help Eliminate Need for Compensating Levels of Phosphorus

11.9 Other Applications

11.9.1 Enzymes Used in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products due to Their Biodegradable Nature

12 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1 Enzymes Act as Alternatives to Traditional Antibiotics

12.3 Research & Biotechnology

12.3.1 Use of Enzymes in Dna Sequencing to Reduce Cost of Sequencing Techniques

12.4 Diagnostics

12.4.1 Diagnosing Life-Threatening Diseases at Initial Stage to Drive Demand

12.5 Biocatalysts

12.5.1 Biocatalysis - a Promising Technology in Waste Material Treatment

13 Enzymes Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

14.4 Revenue Analysis of Major Market Players

14.5 Market Evaluation Framework

14.5.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

14.5.1.1 Stars

14.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders

14.5.1.3 Pervasive Players

14.5.1.4 Participants

14.5.1.5 Competitive Benchmarking

14.5.2 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant

14.5.2.1 Progressive Companies

14.5.2.2 Starting Blocks

14.5.2.3 Responsive Companies

14.5.2.4 Dynamic Companies

14.6 Competitive Scenario

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Deals

14.6.3 Other Developments

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Basf

15.1.2 Dupont

15.1.3 Associated British Foods

15.1.4 Dsm

15.1.5 Novozymes

15.1.6 Kerry Group

15.1.7 Dyadic International, Inc.

15.1.8 Advanced Enzymes

15.1.9 Chr. Hansen

15.1.10 Aumgene Biosciences

15.1.11 Amano Enzyme

15.1.12 Roche Holding

15.1.13 Codexis

15.1.14 Sanofi

15.1.15 Merck KGaA

15.1.16 Enzyme Supplies

15.1.17 Creative Enzymes

15.1.18 Enzyme Solutions

15.1.19 Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

15.1.20 Biocatalysts

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

