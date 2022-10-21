New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milking Robots Market by System Type, Herd Size, Offering and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05044770/?utm_source=GNW

However, high initial investment, and trade barriers and stringent government regulations are expected to dampen the market growth.



Herd size between 100 and 1,000 to hold the second largest share of the milking robots market during the forecast period

Farms with an average herd size between 100 and 1,000 are common in North America, Eastern European countries, and China.Farm owners of dairy farms with a herd size between 100 and 1,000 extensively use milking robots as these machines facilitate the milking of multiple cows at a single time, thereby improving the milk yield.



Farms with herd sizes between 100 and 1,000 cows prefer robotic milking with multi-stall units. In such units, a single robotic arm serves two or more stalls and is capable of milking up to 500 cows at a time, facilitating ease and convenience in farms with larger herds.



The market for services to register the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027 in milking robots market

The milking robots market for services is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Growing awareness about the benefits of using automated milking solutions especially in farms with large herds and methods to analyze data captured by software platforms and mobile applications are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the services market.



Milking robots market in Asia Pacific to witness a robust growth during 2022–2027



Increasing awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of milking robots is a key factor fueling the market growth in Asia Pacific.Growing population and the subsequent increase in demand for milk and dairy products has led to a surge in livestock rearing operations in the region, creating opportunities for the adoption of automated milking solutions such as milking robots.



Moreover, rapid urbanization and the economic growth in countries such as China and India are also expected to lead to a surge in demand for milking automation solutions to meet the growing demand for milk and other dairy products.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 –25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 57%, Directors– 29% and Others – 14%

• By Region: Americas– 37%, Europe – 34%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and Rest of the World – 9%



The major players in the milking robots market are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), BouMatic (US), Fullwood JOZ (UK), Milkomax Solutions laiteres inc. (Canada), System Happel GmbH (Germany), Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand), AMS Galaxy (USA), and Dairymaster (Ireland).



Research Coverage

The report segments the milking robots market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region, offering, system type, and herd size.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to offering, system type, herd size and region

• An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the milking robots market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05044770/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________