Outlook on the Pediatric Medical Devices Global Market to 2031: by Product, Age Group, Setting, and Region

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Age Group, Setting, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pediatric medical devices market will reach $61,986.7 million by 2031, growing by 7.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising incidence of chronic disorders among children due to unhealthy habits and a rising obese pediatric population, the availability of a wide range of pediatric medical devices, initiatives by governments and favorable reimbursement scenario, and emerging innovative products due to technological advancements.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pediatric medical devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pediatric medical devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Age Group, Setting, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 IVD Devices

3.3 Cardiology Devices

3.4 Anesthetic and Respiratory Care Devices

3.5 Neonatal ICU Devices

3.6 Monitoring Devices

3.7 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

3.8 Telemedicine

3.9 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Age Group

4.1 Market Overview by Age Group

4.2 Neonates

4.3 Infants

4.4 Children

4.5 Adolescents



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Setting

5.1 Market Overview by Setting

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4 Pediatric Clinics

5.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

5.6 Other Settings



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

6.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Netherlands

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Atom Medical Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Elektro-Mag

Fritz Stephan GmbH

GE Healthcare (GE Company)

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Ningbo David Medical Device Company Ltd.

Novonate Inc.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Trimpeks

TSE Medical

