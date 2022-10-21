New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arthroscopy Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817871/?utm_source=GNW

Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arthroscopy Instruments estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arthroscopy Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Arthroscope segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Arthroscopy Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Visualization Systems Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Visualization Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$481.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$732 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

GPC Medical Ltd.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medicon eG

Medtronic PLC

Milennium Surgical Corp.

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Arthroscopy Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



