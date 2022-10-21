Global Efficacy Testing Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Accugen Laboratories, Pacific Biolabs, Almac and ALS Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Efficacy Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Efficacy Testing market size is expected to reach USD 511.64 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



A collection of methods used in product research and development called efficacy testing are carried out to verify the claims made on your packaging or in your marketing and to test the product's intended use. During the forecast period, industry growth is driven by rapid technological advancements. New techniques have been developed as a result of the focus on lowering lead time, sample consumption, assessment costs, and constraints associated with certain technologies.



The growing use of technology provides a chance for medium- and small-scale labs to expand their product lines and compete with major industry players, as these advancements offer benefits including enhanced sensitivity, accurate results, durability, multi-contaminant, and non-targeted monitoring with short turnaround time.



For instance, in August 2021, Eurofins strengthened its global position in cosmetics and personal care products testing and clinical services and grew its position in dermatology drug testing in order to diversify its clinical examination footprint in dermatology, for medicinal products, and medical devices.



Major players such as Accugen Laboratories, Inc., Pacific Biolabs, Almac Group, ALS Limited, Bioscience Laboratories, Inc., Blutest Laboratories Limited, Consumer Product Testing Company (CPTC), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Helvic Laboratories (A Tentamus Company), Intertek Group PLC, Lucideon, Microchem Laboratory, MSL Solution Providers, Nelson Laboratories, LLC (A Sotera Health Company), Abbott Analytical, North American Science Associates, SGS SA, Toxikon, and Wuxi Apptec are key players operating in the global market.



Efficacy Testing Market Report Highlights

Disinfectant segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to the rising consumer awareness of personal hygiene

Pharmaceutical manufacturing applications segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 due to the rising invertemnt in pharmaceutical sector

North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, driven by the stringent drug development laws as well as rising government expenditure for life science research activities

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Accugen Laboratories, Inc., SGS SA, Pacific Biolabs

