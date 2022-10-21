New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW

Global Vitamins Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vitamins estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vitamin B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vitamin E segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Vitamins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Vitamin D Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR



In the global Vitamin D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$748.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 198 Featured) -

ADISSEO France S.A.S

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Btsa Biotecnologias Aplicadas AS

Farbest Brands

Glanbia PLC

Lonza Group Ltd.

Rabar Pty., Ltd.

Royal DSM NV

Showa Denko K.K.

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

The Wright Group

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Watson, Inc.

Zagro Asia Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vitamin D Gains Spotlight Amid the Crisis

Vitamins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Vitamins: Essential for Human and Animal Health

Proportion of US Adults Taking Vitamins and Minerals

COMPETITION

Leading Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging World Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Vitamins: An Important Ingredient in Anti-Aging Products

Anti Ageing Products Market in US$ Million: 2018-2024

Application of Anti-Ageing Vitamins in Supplements

Application of Vitamins in Anti-Ageing Creams and Topical

Treatments

Startups Enter the Vitamins Space

Increasing Popularity of Vitamins in Dietary Supplements

Multivitamins Vs. Single Vitamins

Innovative Formats, Sizes and Shapes of Vitamins Benefits

Market Adoption

Rising Preference for Preventive Medicine Boosts Sales of B

Vitamins

Vitamin E Finds Increasing Application in Cosmetics

Vitamins in Animal Nutrition:Trends & Drivers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamin B by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin B by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin E by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Vitamin E by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin E by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin D by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vitamin D by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vitamin C by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin C by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Vitamin A by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin A by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamin K by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Vitamin K by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin K by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Vitamins Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B,

Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,

Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,

Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,

Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Vitamins by Type -

Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and

Vitamin K Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B,

Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,

Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,

Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin

B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,

Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &

Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -

Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



