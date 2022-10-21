Autolus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET/1:30 pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.
A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus’ website.
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programing technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com
