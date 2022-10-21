The global laundry dosing systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2022-2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laundry Dosing Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353428/?utm_source=GNW

Laundry care is considered one of the most important in commercial and industrial sectors worldwide.



The global laundry dosing systems market is expected to witness substantial growth in most segments during the forecast period. A dosing system manufacturing company might constantly increase its market share by launching new products, investing in marketing, and advertising campaigns.

Target market positioning, product knowledge, planning, and innovation positioning enable players to have a sustainable presence in the industry.



North America dominates the global laundry dosing system market, and the U.S. is the leading country. Prominent companies like SEKO have contributed to the growth of the industry significantly. For over 40 years, SEKO has manufactured and designed dosing pumps and metering solutions for the hygiene, cleaning, water treatment, and industrial processes markets. It develops solenoid and motor-driven dosing pumps and analysis and measurement systems. It has its presence in more than 100 countries across the world.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Millennials are the major smartphone and internet users and are the ones who strengthened the use of on-demand services due to convenience. The on-demand laundry platforms have relieved the load and stress of several corporate people who cannot spend time doing laundry. On-demand laundry is a significant growth enabler for the industry.

• The other dosing pump segment includes manual, gear, mechanical, and pneumatic. A manual dosing system enables manual activation of dosing systems of two products into a washing machine. For example, Laundryplus manual dosing system by Brightwell Dispensers requires no electronic signal with the machine. It is quick and easy to install, as it only requires an independent power supply.

• Cleenol is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of cleaning and hygiene products across various industries through various products and brands. The company sells a wide range of ancillary products such as automatic laundry dosing systems, toilet tissue, disposable paper products, clothes, etc.



INDUSTRY TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovation in Laundry Systems



Energy efficient systems, smart, intuitive features in the washing machine, new detergent formats, and smart plugs for voltage fluctuation are some innovations in laundry dosing systems that provide great opportunities to the dosing system manufacturers.



Increasing Outsourcing of Laundry by Consumers



In-house laundry services are becoming difficult for hospitals and hotels as setting up in-house laundry requires a massive investment in maintenance, installation, and upgradation of machinery. Therefore, the number of hotels and hospitals’ laundry outsourcing services is increasing yearly, which drives the laundry dosing systems market.



MARKET RESTRAINTS



Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices



A significant portion of the cost of raw materials and components comprises the cost of metals such as steel, copper, and bronze, motors, engines and starters, spare parts, and steel shafting. Metal prices are highly volatile and have risen due to inflation and competitive pressures, demanding vendors to pay more.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



INSIGHTS BY DOSING SYSTEMS



The powder systems segment is expected to be the largest in the global laundry dosing systems market by dosing systems. The powder laundry dosing systems are the systems where the detergent powder is automatically dosed into the washing machines from a hopper. The demand for concentrated powder laundry detergents for dosing systems is predicted to rise further during the projected period due to the growing focus on using sustainable laundry detergents in the industrial sector.



Segmentation by Dosing Systems

• Powder Systems

• Liquid Systems

• Combination Systems



INSIGHTS BY DOSING PUMP



The peristaltic segment is expected to be the largest in the global laundry dosing systems market by dosing pumps. Operational reliability and significant savings in operating costs are the key factors boosting the demand for peristaltic dosing pumps in various industrial and commercial applications. The trend of modification of peristaltic dosing pumps for a particular application is rising.



Segmentation by Dosing Pump

• Peristaltic

• Diaphragm

• Piston

• Others



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



By application, the commercial machine segment is expected to be the largest in the global laundry dosing systems market. Commercial laundry machines are required for hospitals, garment industries, residential, hotels, and laundries where laundry is needed commercially. Small to medium size laundries mainly depend on equipment referred to as washer-extractors. Commercial washing machines hold a capacity of 7.5 – 68 kg.



Segmentation by Application

• Commercial Machine

• Industrial Machine

• Light Commercial Machine



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The hospitality segment is expected to be the largest in the global laundry dosing systems market by end-user. Laundry dosing systems are regularly used in the hospitality sector to clean a wide array of linen, staff uniforms, and guest clothing. With a vast population using rooms, towels, napkins, and other linen, the laundering of fabrics plays an essential role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards in hotels, spas, and resorts.



Segmentation by End-Users

• Hospitality

• Hospitals

• Manufacturing

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In recent years, the increasing disposable income, the growth in construction activities, and the expansion of commercial and industrial spaces have driven the growth of the global laundry dosing systems market. With the pandemic, the demand for laundry dosing has surged in the commercial and industrial sectors. Although the laundry dosing systems industry in North America and Western Europe are established and considered mature, the growth in these regions is mainly supported by product innovations introduced by leading manufacturers. However, the increasing demand from developing regions such as APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa is also boosting the growth of the global laundry dosing systems market in recent years.

The North American region is highly developed and has many large multinational manufacturing companies operating across several industries, such as food and beverages and automotive. Such factors have helped the region dominate the global industry with 34.36% in 2021. Further, the U.S. accounts for a significant share in the global laundry dosing systems market and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Another major factor that restrained the industry growth in the U.S. was the closure of restaurants to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the online food delivery industry was significantly active during the outbreak and generated a steady demand for laundry services for kitchen workwear.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Europe

o Germany

o The U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global laundry dosing systems market is competitive with the presence of many players. Some global laundry dosing systems market vendors are Ecolab, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Cleenol, Diversy, Brightwell Dispensers, Hydro Systems, Simoniz, Hillyard, and Others. The competition among these players is intense. The constantly evolving technology landscape could negatively impact vendors as consumers demand continuous improvements and enhancements in laundry dosing systems. The situation pushes vendors to adjust and optimize their specific value propositions to achieve a strong industry presence.



Consumer penetration is high in developed countries such as the U.S. and Western European countries. However, the laundry dosing systems market is at a promising stage in emerging economies such as China and India, owing to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries and the rising understanding of hygiene among end users.



Vendors



• Ecolab

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Cleenol

• Diversey

• Brightwell Dispensers

• Hydro Systems

• Simoniz

• Hillyard

• Intercon

• SEKO

• Kreussler

• Knight

• Girbau

• BurnusHychem

• AQUA Industrial Group



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the size of the global laundry dosing systems market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global laundry dosing systems market?

3. Who are the prominent players in the global laundry dosing systems market?

4. What are the growth factors in the laundry dosing systems market?

5. Which region has the largest global laundry dosing systems market share?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353428/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________