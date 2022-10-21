Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Announces Appointment of New Officers and Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that Juciane Gomes has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 3, 2022. Juciane Gomes is senior accountant at Fehr & Associates. Ms. Gomes has vast financial planning and analysis experience working for a large corporation, where she worked for 16 years. Juciane is well versed in preparing financial reports for the executive leadership team and the board of directors, all to help support their financial decision making.



Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is very pleased to be working with a highly experienced professional with strong technical and business qualifications who has demonstrated the ability to lead through many diverse financial conditions to new levels of success, in fast paced environment, like the mining business. Ms. Gomes holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, two post degree in Finance and an MBA in Administration from Farleigh Dickinson University, and she is currently a CPA student.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Donna Moroney has been appointed as Corporate Secretary, effective October 19th, 2022. Ms. Moroney is President of Wiklow Corporate Services Inc., a Vancouver company that provides corporate secretarial services and other services to public companies. She has over 30 years of extensive experience in regulatory and corporate compliance in both Canada and the United States, and as a senior officer for various public companies, and has instructed and provided training in regulatory compliance.

The Company’s Board of Directors has approved the issuance of incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 439,000 common shares to directors, officers and consultants to the Company. The options have a term of five years, with an exercise price per share of C$0.20 per share and vest immediately.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky’s mandate is to develop its portfolio of projects to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Lucky Strike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, add to the company’s substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The Company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com.

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

