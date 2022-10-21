The global polyurea grease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% during 2022-2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyurea Grease Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353424/?utm_source=GNW

It also makes it an alternative to lithium complex grease, as polyurea is made from organic components and is more environmentally friendly than other metallic greases.



Polyurea grease is manufactured using base oil, polyurea soaps, and additives. It is prepared using diamines, monoamines, diisocyanates, and monoisocyanates and is widely used for lubrication, increasing mechanical systems’ efficiency. One of the main advantages of the polyurea greases market is that it can withstand high temperature, has excellent load-bearing properties, and help to protect equipment from corrosion and wear. The market is gaining importance as it is used as an alternative to conventional soap-based grease due to its beneficial physical and chemical properties for specific applications. The global polyurea grease market is witnessing unprecedented changes as customers are demanding high-performance lubricants that can enhance the efficiency of their manufacturing machinery and other equipment.



INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS



• Rising Demand For High-Efficiency Greases



Polyurea is the thickeners that are the reaction product of di-isocyanate combined with mono and/or diamines. These products have inherent oxidation stability, thermal stability, excellent water resistance, and low oil bleed characteristics.

Polyurea grease exhibits extreme temperature performance, intrinsic antioxidative properties, good water resistance, suitable mechanical stability, and can exhibit either high-shear stability or thixotropic behaviors. These properties have made polyurea grease a better option for filled-for-life applications.



• High Growth in EV Market



The increase in EV adoption would influence the polyurea grease market as the automotive industry is one of the main end-users of polyurea grease. The efficiency and presence of electrical current and electromagnetic fields from electric modules, sensors, and circuits should be considered while manufacturing polyurea grease for EVs. Manufacturers should also consider thermal transfers, seals, and material compatibility.



Electric vehicles (EVs) run on electric motors, but transmission assembly is required to transmit the power from motor to wheel. Electric vehicle transmission assembly comprises a single or multi-gearbox axle rod to transmit power. All these parts need to be lubricated to work efficiently. Polyurea grease is also used in EVs to lubricate door locks, hinges, bearings, and other small joints, which boosts the polyurea grease market growth in the EV category.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Compatibility Issues of Greases



Greases are compatible with each other if the specific specification of both greases is similar. The dropping point temperature is the essential factor that should be considered while checking grease compatibility. Conventional polyurea greases had a lot of issues with compatibility with other greases except for calcium complex and sheer stable polyurea. Polyurea thickeners are usually compatible with lithium and complex lithium thickeners.



SEGMENTATION OVERVIEW



• The multipurpose type is the largest segment in the global polyurea grease market by type segment. Multipurpose polyurea grease is suitable for all regular applications. In contrast, heavy-duty polyurea-grease is used in applications where parts such as CV joints, crankshafts, and pully’s are in contact with high load and temperature. Multi-purpose polyurea-grease is used for an application consisting of low to moderate loads & the machinery or equipment under normal operating conditions.

• By end-use, the manufacturing industry is the largest and fastest-growing global market segment. The manufacturing industry is the major end-user for the polyurea grease market. The manufacturing industry consists of huge machinery and mechanical parts, which need to be lubricated to work effectively. Polyurea grease is used in various types of machinery and moving mechanisms for lubrication purposes. As machinery and mechanical equipment are subjected to continuous operation, multiple breakdowns, and operation at different temperatures & operating environments, they undergo wear-tear due to friction between moving parts, reducing efficiency.



Segmentation by Type

• Multipurpose

• Heavy Duty



Segmentation by End-User

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Automotive

• Mining

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. APAC is one of the largest grease industry due to factors such as developing economies, colossal population, big manufacturing sector, huge automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and infrastructure development. In addition, the low labor cost and availability of raw materials in the APAC region have fueled the demand for the manufacturing industry. In APAC, Japan is the world’s biggest consumer. The country’s market is expected to grow at the highest rate of 8.19% CAGR over the forecast period.



The U.S. and Canada have contributed to the high demand for the polyurea grease market in North America. The U.S. has the most prominent automotive industry in the world, which is the driver for the grease industry in this region. In addition, there are increased construction-related activities due to residential, commercial, and government projects driving the construction industry. This has resulted in increased use of heavy machinery and other related equipment, which is the reason for increased demand for the product in this industry.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of LA

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa



COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS



The global polyurea grease market is characterized by the presence of diverse international & regional vendors; as international players increase their footprint in the industry, regional vendors will find it increasingly difficult to compete with them. However, some global players such as Shell PLC (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Total Energies (France), Castrol (UK), and many more have developed a complete product portfolio for the industry. The competition is expected to be based on prices & terms of features such as quality, quantity, durability & ability to sustain the load.



In addition, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing rapidly. It has increased the demand for lubricants compatible with electric and hybrid vehicles, which is expected to boost the global market. As a result, many lubricant manufacturers have formed partnerships with electric and hybrid vehicle



Key Vendors

• Castrol

• Chevron Corporation

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Shell PLC

• TotalEnergies



Other Prominent Vendors

• Axel Christiernsson

• Bechem

• Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

• Canoil Canada ltd

• Eneos Corporation

• ENI

• FUCHS

• HP Lubricant

• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

• Klüber Lubrication

• Lukoil

• MOSIL Lubricants

• Nemco lubricants

• Petro Canada Lubricants Inc

• Petronas Lubricants International

• Philips 66

• Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.

• Sinopec Corporation

• SKF

• Vinayak Oil



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the revenue from the global Polyurea Grease Market?

2. What is the projected global Polyurea Grease Market share by 2027?

3. What is the growth rate of the Polyurea Grease Market?

4. Which region dominates the global polyurea grease market?

5. What are the key driving factors in the polyurea grease Market?

