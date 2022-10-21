Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 1249.42 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neurothrombectomy devices market is expected to clock US$ 1249.42 million by 2030. The global neurothrombectomy devices market is primarily driven by chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases, and the prevalence of ischemic stroke. Furthermore, technological advancement and the introduction of novel products contribute to the neurothrombectomy market expansion. However, the high cost of neurothrombectomy devices and the need for skilled personnel are impeding the growth of the neurothrombectomy market

A neurothrombectomy device is used to remove blood clots and retrieve clots as a therapy for ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, causing brain cells to die due to a lack of oxygen, resulting in stroke. Aspiration and clot retrieval devices are two types of neurothrombectomy devices.

Growth Drivers

Due to its rising incidence, high morbidity and mortality, and long-term psychological, physical, and social consequences, ischemic stroke at a young age is becoming a growing problem in both developing and developed countries. Stroke in young adults is more complex than stroke in older adults due to the wide range of possible underlying risk factors and etiologies. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle habits such as smoking, lack of exercise, etc. are responsible for ischemic stroke rising cases and driving the growth of the global neurothrombectomy devices market growth.

The global neurothrombectomy devices market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Device type, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘by Device Type’

The global neurothrombectomy devices market has been split into categories based on product type:

Aspiration Devices

Clot Retrievers

Vascular Snares

Clot retrievers dominate the global neurothrombectomy market due to increased device adoption, increased investment in research and development, and the introduction of novel products. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and thrombophilia fuel the growth of the global neurothrombectomy devices market.

Excerpts From ‘by End User’

The global neurothrombectomy devices market has been segmented based on end-users such as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The hospital segment is leading the global neurothrombectomy devices market due to the need for urgent medical attention, the adoption of novel technology, and the increasing patient footfall in hospitals for diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease are driving the growth of the hospital neurothrombectomy device market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global neurothrombectomy devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global neurothrombectomy devices market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the worldwide market is attributed to the rising rate of chronic diseases, technological development, established infrastructure, and top-tier health services. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures, a high adoption rate of novel treatments, and favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the North American neurothrombectomy devices market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global neurothrombectomy devices market are

Acandis GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

MicroVention Inc.

Penumbra, Inc.

Phenox GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Vesalio

