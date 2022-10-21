Mortgage bond auction - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction next week on Tuesday 25 October 2022 through Bloombergs auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 27 October 2022 as settlement date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: DK000953822-5 Cibor 3M NYK 32H SDO Oct 2025 RF DKK 3,000m

09:00 - Auction opens for bidding

11:00 - Auction closes

Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

