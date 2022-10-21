New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=GNW

Global Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market to Reach $2.3 Trillion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) estimated at US$1.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Beer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$868.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spirits segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $416 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$416 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$477.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Wine Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Wine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$354.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$305.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured) -

Berentzen-Gruppe AG

Brown-Forman Corporation

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Diageo PLC

Lapostolle

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits

Pernod Ricard Groupe

Remy Cointreau Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Beer

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Beer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Beer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spirits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Spirits by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Spirits by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wine

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Wine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 201

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled

Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry,

Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled

Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine

and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice

Wine & Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution

Channel - Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online

and Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Geographic

Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice

Wine & Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution

Channel - Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for

2022 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice

Wine & Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for

2022 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine &

Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel -

Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Online and Offline for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer,

Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Alcoholic Beverages

(Distilled Spirits) by Product - Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider,

Perry, Rice Wine & Hard Seltzer Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Alcoholic

Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Beer, Spirits, Wine and Cider, Perry, Rice

Wine & Hard Seltzer for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Alcoholic Beverages (Distilled Spirits) by Distribution

Channel - Online and Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817808/?utm_source=GNW



