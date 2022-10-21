The global 3D Bioprinting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.45% during 2022-2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Bioprinting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353420/?utm_source=GNW

It has an immense impact in the field of medicine and healthcare.

• The 3D bioprinting market focuses on developing application-specific bio-inks and new biomaterials, which are crucial in advancing Bio-printing tissues and organs for clinical use. Bioprinters and bio-printed tissues have gained significant interest in medicine and pharmaceutics. Besides, bioprinting technology has a broad utility in various application areas such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (RM), transplantation, cancer research and drug screening, and high-throughput assays. Bioprinting technology has the most recognized application in tissue engineering. Bioprinters are used to manufacture scaffolds and fabricate anatomically correct patient-specific constructs. In vitro bio-printed tissues such as skin, nerve and bone have been implanted on animals to evaluate their functionality, neovascularization, and engraftment with the host. Bioprinting’s future application is expected to be mostly in organ transplantation and drug & toxicity screening.

• 4D bioprinting can overcome many limitations of 3D printing; hence, it has become a new field in RM and tissue engineering markets. When compared to 3D printing, 4D printing offers various advantages such as fast growth of smart and multi-materials, more flexible and deformable structures, and can add more potential applications to both 4D and 3D printing. The emergence of 4D bio-printing is gaining momentum in disease management and healthcare innovation.



LIMITATIONS AND FUTURE CHALLENGES OF BIOPRINTING:



a) Bio-inks with lower biocompatibility and mechanical strength

b) Lower resolution and speed of bioprinter

c) Vasculature of tissue structures/constructs is an important challenge in Bio-printing as the tissues need continuous nutrients and oxygen.

d) Ethical and legal issues with 3D Bioprinting

e) The high cost of the method makes it unaffordable to developing countries.

f) Because Bio-printing is a new and novel technology, it should be studied appropriately to ensure it will be safe for humans.



• Numerous Bioprinting companies have emerged in the market. Bioprinting can become a new gold standard for the bio-fabrication of tissues in the field of regenerative medicine.

• About 80% of the market comprises established companies, while 20% are start-ups with strong economic growth. Among all types of bioprinters, extrusion-based bioprinters are used most widely because of their lower cost and ease to use. In comparison, the second most common Bio-printing technology is Inkjet-based. Currently, inkjet technology is included in most extrusion-based bioprinters, commercially available as an additional printing head.

• Stereolithography-based bioprinters are a new addition to the bio-printing industry. Laser-assisted bioprinters are one of the most expensive bioprinters. Laser-assisted bioprinters can reach the highest resolutions on the market. The global bioprinting market is growing at a faster rate not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of diversification of the technologies developed and offered. The bioprinting companies are relatively dispersed across all continents. Globally, the US remains the most significant player, exceeding all the other countries. Several Bio-printing companies across the globe currently manufacture commercially available 3D bioprinters, which indicates that the field of Bio-printing is growing rapidly, and many start-ups are entering the market. The technological innovations associated with bioprinters and bio-inks are also increasing rapidly.



TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS



• One of the biggest trends in technological innovations is the development of magnetic bioprinters, Organ. But, a magnetic bioprinter was developed by a Russian company, 3D Bioprinting Solutions. Furthermore, the Japanese company Cyfuse Biomedical developed a platform that allows the creation of scaffold-free tissues using the Kenzan Bio-printing method to manipulate spheroids. Conversely, some companies, such as Germany-based Cellbricks, prefer to produce complex 3D printed cell culture structures with a proprietary non-commercial stereolithography-based Bio-printing platform.

• The enhancement in printing resolution, speed, and cost reduction are common challenges to be faced in the coming future. Germany-based Cellbricks prefer to produce complex 3D-printed cell culture structures with a proprietary non-commercial stereolithography-based Bio-printing platform. Furthermore, some enterprises try to propose bioprinters with more degrees of freedom to increase system flexibility and the range of printable features, like the American company Advanced Solutions, which has patented a six-axis robotic extrusion-based bioprinter arm, BioAssembleBot 400, which can load up to ten independent biomaterials during a single print run.

• Poietis, a France based Bio-printing company, focuses on laser-assisted Bio-printing combined with extrusion-based and inkjet-based technologies supported via a proprietary privacy impact assessment (PIA) software to reconstitute the 3D picture of a complete tissue with all layers. Aspect Biosystems, a Canada-based Bio-printing company, attempts to achieve improved accuracy in developing microfluidic platforms equipped with an on-printhead crosslinking system that can print bioinks with a coaxial shell.

• In 2018, Prellis Biologics, in collaboration with BIOC Group, a leading Bio-printing company, released one of the first systems using two-photons stereolithography to the market, named Holograph X, with a special solution to increase the 3D printing speed by using a parallel set of photons, i.e., a multiphoton technology, to simultaneously cure millions of points in the bioink and turn to achieve Bio-printing speeds of up to 250,000 voxels/second. Some advanced technologies include high resolution, high speed, high accuracy, and 4D bioprinters. Poietis and ROKIT Healthcare are now offering 4D Bio-printing systems. Poietis’s 4D bioprinter, NGB-R, is a laser-assisted Bio-printing system based on four single-cell resolution technologies: computer-assisted design, automated, robotic Bioprinting, in-line monitoring, and tissue formation modeling. It enables true versatility of Bio-printing (from cell to spheroids) and offers the possibility of large biomaterials and hydrogels.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Market Segmentation by Components

• 3d Bioprinters

• Bio-Inks



Market Segmentation by Application

• Research

• Clinical



Market Segmentation by Material

• Living Cells

• Hydrogels

• Extracellular Matrices

• Others



VENDORS’ ACTIVITIES IN THE MARKET



A. The global Bioprinting market is moderately dynamic, with a few key international players and a large pool of start-up vendors that have emerged in recent years offering a comprehensive range of bioprinters.

B. Bioprinting vendors are facing huge competition from many established vendors and emerging companies to become highly competitive.

C. Furthermore, the market is experiencing an increase in the product launches from various vendors coupled with R&D activities, thus enabling vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their market position in the global market.

D. Increasing funding and investments by public and private entities, including large companies and governments, are expected to enable emerging international companies and start-ups to develop bioprinters with applications in wide therapeutic areas. Many start-ups are coming up with 3D reconstruction software to be used by researchers for Bio-printing and thus are contributing to the growth of the Bio-printing market. The vendors are still facing regulatory approvals and ethical issues restricting them from growing in the market. Vendor’s activities in the Bio-printing market include:



• Expansion activities are helping the vendors strengthen the global distribution networks and thus allowing the players to explore untapped opportunities.

• Large-scale investments and funding in the Bio-printing market through varied conglomerates and investments firms

• Forging partnerships and collaborations with well-established manufacturers cementing the footprints of the players

• Active Mergers and acquisitions play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of the growth cycle.

• A diverse range of bioprinters and bio-inks are being offered.

• The market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements in the field of Bio-printing, and several new product launches can be witnessed.

• Several vendors are now focusing on developing low-cost, high-resolution, speed, and accuracy bioprinters. BIOC, Advanced Solutions, and ROKIT Healthcare are one of the top companies focused on offering cost-effective 3D bioprinters.

• Several new start-up companies are entering the market with the increased funding being received by the government and private entities.

• The market is witnessing a large number of pure players for bioprinters.



E. Vendors are engaged in developing all sorts of tissues ranging from the 3D bio-printed human testicle cells produced at the University of British Columbia to the bio-printed liver tissues of T&R Biofab. The 3D bioprinting market will have a more significant impact on patient treatment through engineered organ replacements. The notable growth of 3D printing has simplified pharmaceutical applications, enabling the development of customized drug delivery systems and drug screening for individual patients, escalating from conventional approaches that primarily rely on transgenic animal experiments and mass production.



Key Vendors

• Organovo Holdings

• BICO

• Advanced Solutions (ASI)



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aspect Biosystems

• BIOLIFE4D

• Brinter

• Cellbricks

• CollPlant

• Cyfuse Biomedical

• 3D Bio-printing Solutions

• 3D Systems

• 3DBio Therapeutics

• Desktop Metal

• Foldink

• Formlabs

• FELIXprinters

• Fluicell

• GeSiM

• Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology

• Inventia Life Science

• LIfe SI

• Medprin

• Next Big Innovation Labs

• Ourobionics

• Poietis

• Precise Bio

• Prellis Biologics

• ROKIT Healthcare

• REGENHU

• Stratasys

• TissueLabs



END-USER INSIGHTS



The Research Organizations & Academic Institutes segment has the highest revenue of $276.14 million in 2021 and thus holds the highest market share. North America dominates with an increasing number of research organizations and academic institutes that research Bioprinting and the adoption of bioprinting technologies and thus account for the highest market share. Several US-based research organizations and academic institutes have adopted advanced bioprinting technologies, driven by their increasing collaborations with the leading players to develop 3D functional tissue and organ models. With the growing focus on tissue engineering, and cell and gene therapy, regenerative medicine companies’ segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period with the highest CAGR of 19.47%.



Market Segmentation by End-User



• RO & AT

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• RM Companies

• Others



GEOGRAPHY OVERVIEW



• The growing rate of medical device manufacturers worldwide has fueled the demand for advanced technologies. Most leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies focus on improving their product portfolio worldwide. The demand in this market is expected to surge in response to the lack of organ donors in adequate numbers. With research and development investment and funding to research organizations and start-up companies is increasing significantly, the market will gain from increasing growth opportunities in the coming years.

• In the past few years, Bio-printing technology has been increasingly preferred by surgeons and patients to precisely perform and plan reconstructive surgery. Therefore, critical developers of Bio-printing are now increasing their product portfolio with the launch of bioprinters and devices as part of their manufacturing strategy, which is expected to provide opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

• North America and Europe dominate the bio-printing market. Ongoing research on RM and advancements in tissue engineering are being aimed at regenerating damaged tissues and organs with the help of bioprinters. Increasing focus on regenerative and personalized medicine is driving the growth of the Bio-printing market in North America and Europe. Several vendors are coming up with more technological advancements in Bioprinting. The enhancement in printing resolution, speed, and cost reduction are the most common challenges that will continue to be faced in the upcoming years.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



