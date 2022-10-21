Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 10/26/202210/26/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,4300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.760/6.3300.000/0.000
Total Number of Bids Received 106
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,9301,220
Total Number of Successful Bids 50
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 50
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.760/6.3300.000/0.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.850/6.2700.000/0.000
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.760/6.3300.000/0.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.800/6.3000.000/0.000
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.850/6.27094.430/6.130
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.740/6.35093.370/6.350
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.791/6.31094.003/6.220
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %0.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.210.00