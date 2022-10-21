|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|10/26/2022
|10/26/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,430
|0
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.760
|/
|6.330
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|6
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,930
|1,220
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|5
|0
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|5
|0
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.760
|/
|6.330
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.850
|/
|6.270
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.760
|/
|6.330
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.800
|/
|6.300
|0.000
|/
|0.000
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.850
|/
|6.270
|94.430
|/
|6.130
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.740
|/
|6.350
|93.370
|/
|6.350
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.791
|/
|6.310
|94.003
|/
|6.220
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.21
|0.00
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND