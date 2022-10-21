Wound Care Market to Garner $27.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets the " Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Assessment, Debridement), Graft, Matrix, Suture, Stapler), Wound(DFUs, Trauma, Surgical, Burn), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027 from USD 20.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Increased cases of chronic wounds and increasing expenditure for the treatment wounds are the major factors driving the wound care market’s growth.

Based on products, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products and traditional wound care products. In 2021, the advanced wound care products segment accounted for the largest share of the wound care market, mainly due to the rising healthcare expenditure for chronic wound management.

Based on wound type, the wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns & other wounds. In 2021, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the wound care market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the rise in number of patients with chronic wounds and increased focus for the advancements wound management.

Based on end users, the wound care market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care, home care settings and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the wound care market, mainly due to the increased focus of wound care in emerging and developed countries.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global wound care market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for wound care market in 2021. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing R&D on wound care products.

Key Players:

