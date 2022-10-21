The global pediatric telehealth market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.40% during 2022-2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pediatric Telehealth Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353419/?utm_source=GNW

All children deserve quality health care regardless of their financial resources, health conditions, and geographical locations. Despite improvement and enhancement over the past decades, severe to moderate disparities are present in the healthcare segment of the pediatric population. The restrictions in pediatric care, such as geographic maldistribution, & economic factors of primary care pediatricians, limited the availability of children’s medical subspecialties. Currently, the pediatric telehealth market platform is a golden solution that provides remote access to deliver pediatric care by stepping out from traditional to advanced technology. Recently the high demand for pediatric telehealth platforms increased mainly in the behavioral health segment. Around 22% of kids aged 3 to 17 suffer from emotional, mental, behavioral, and developmental conditions.



The pediatric telehealth platform significantly changed pediatric care delivery systems. The increasing pediatric population and shortage of pediatricians in most countries are driving the adoption of pediatric telehealth. The applications of telehealth technologies are already seen among primary care pediatricians, pediatric surgical specialists, and pediatric medical subspecialists; this has the potential to change pediatric practices significantly. It has improved pediatricians’ efforts and pediatric care access and handled the physician workforce shortage.



Government Authorities Support To Using Remote Care Platforms Such As Telehealth



• In the U.S., the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced the availability of around USD 14.2 million from the authority of the American Rescue Plan for the expansion of pediatric mental health care with the help of the integration of telehealth in primary pediatric care to boost the pediatric telehealth market.

• In 2021, the U.S. Department HHS announced awarding USD 10.7 million in funding from the American Rescue plan (Biden Administration) to integrate pediatric telehealth services. The NCATS authority of the U.S. funds network to enhance pediatric care in the U.S. In 2022, the NCATS was recently awarded to the team of researchers in SPROUT- Supporting Pediatric Research on Outcomes and Utilization of Telehealth with $3.6 million capital funding.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



1. The pediatric telehealth market is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as it minimizes hospital visits, reduces pediatric patient wait time, and hospital infection rate in children, and decreases the physical discomfort caused to patients. Further, with the increasing higher expenditure on healthcare, IT by significant stakeholders in the healthcare industry is contributing to the market growth in recent years. The telehealth market demands increased investments to integrate telecommunications with the healthcare system.

2. Telehealth in the healthcare settings: Due to SARS-COV-2 emergence in March 2020, the acceptance of telehealth services not only increased among patients but also by pediatricians, medical professionals, pediatric caretakers, nurses, and others. National government authorities started implementing new guidelines for pediatric telehealth delivery; regulations for emergency use, healthcare systems, innovations, and new telehealth platforms were made in the pediatric telehealth market.

3. Before the pandemic, the adoption of telehealth among pediatricians was very low compared to during and after the pandemic. From March 2020, pediatricians quickly transitioned to telehealth platforms to facilitate social distancing and maintain access to care. It also reduced the burden on pediatricians and helped them to overcome significant challenges like the shortage of pediatricians. The higher demand for telehealth services was addressed from March 2020 to October 2020. The effectiveness and efficacy of telehealth solutions have consequently facilitated the implementation of telehealth services in many pediatric care systems such as hospitals, childcare centers, and schools.

4. “School-based Telehealth Programs” is a significant factor that constantly drives the pediatric telehealth solution adoption. But in the future, it is expected to increase gradually due to several changes in education systems after the COVID-19 crisis. During the pandemic, the shift in the education services from classroom to digital platforms and digital screens has provided better opportunities. Increased school-based telehealth programs and increasing digital screen adoption by children will increase the sharp intake of telehealth services in the next 3 to 4 years. The key market players can focus on the school-based program for telehealth adoption.

5. In 2020, the massive change accounted in the U.S. for telehealth. As per the HHS report 2021, Medicare visits through telehealth increased around 63 folds, from 840,000 visits in 2019 to 52.7 million in 2020. The significant change in telehealth platform delivery addressed in recent years includes telehealth shifting towards the “Platform-as-a-Service” model. Currently, most healthcare delivery providers are increasingly embracing the broad scenario and choosing to consolidate several telehealth services into a common/single platform, such as platform-as-a-service, which means all telehealth advantages in a single, configurable, and customizable package. Telehealth platform-as-a-service will be the future of healthcare services.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

INSIGHTS BY COMPONENT



The pediatric telehealth market is segmented by component into services, hardware & software segments. In 2021, the services segment accounted for 50.09% of the higher market share in the global pediatric telehealth market and dominated the market over the hardware and software segment. In recent years, platform-as-a-services (PaaS) gave a new shape to the industry. Delivering hardware and software individually is cost-effective and time-consuming, so most market players came up with a new platform as a service mode that accelerates high segmental growth.



Segmentation by Component

• Service

• Hardware

• Software



INSIGHTS BY MODALITY



Real-time virtual health, remote patient monitoring, and store & forward segment are the key segments by modality for the pediatric telehealth market. Real-time virtual health modality holds the most significant industry share and dominates over the two other segments. Real-time virtual visits include video visits, audio visits, and chat consultations. Video visits or virtual video visits are conducted using personal devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and desktops. A real-time view of a patient and patient condition gives excellent care delivery. Also, the availability of professionals boosts the attitude of the patient population towards telehealth services.



Segmentation by Modality

• Real-Time Virtual Health

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Store & Forward



INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE



The pediatric telehealth market segments into web/app-based, cloud-based, and on-premises on the basics of delivery mode. The telehealth platform’s web/app-based delivery mode accounted for the highest industry share. Increasing smartphone use by the adult population, such as children’s parents and pediatric population, growing internet connectivity, and affordable price are some factors driving the growth of web/app-based segmental.



Segmentation by Delivery Mode

• Web/App-based

• On-premise



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



By application, the global pediatric telehealth market segments into respiratory, gastroenterology, cold & flu, fever, behavioural health, dermatology (allergy, rashes, hand, foot & mouth diseases), others (dental, ENT, obesity, diabetes, sports injury, CVD, epilepsy, etc.,). In 2021, the respiratory disease application segment accounted for 19.66% of the higher market share in the global pediatric telehealth market and dominated the other segments. In pediatric telehealth, consultations for the respiratory segment include treating asthma, COPD, inflammation, pneumonia, bronchitis, RSV infectious, and whooping cough. Asthma is the most addressed condition in the pediatric population.



Segmentation by Application

• Respiratory

• Cold, Flu & Fever

• Gastroenterology

• Behavioural Health

• Dermatology

• Other



GEOGRAPHICAL LANDSCAPE



• North America is a leading global pediatric telehealth market accounting for 44.15% market share in 2021. The region is leading in adopting telehealth services with well-established healthcare systems and associated IT systems that deliver high deployment of telehealth platforms for pediatric care. The geographical factors such as increasing awareness and technology adoption rate, covid-19 pandemic concern, and pre-healthcare check-ups are some factors that positively fuel the pediatric telehealth market growth in the region. In North America, solely the U.S. country high adoption of pediatric telehealth services. The reasons behind the high adoption of telehealth services in the U.S. are high expenditure capacity, well-developed IT system, high internet penetration, lower rural population and acceptance of technology by health services and parents.

• Europe is one of the leading regions for telehealth services adoption in the pediatric segment. In Europe, the UK accounted for a higher industry share (18.56%) in 2021 and will account for significant growth during the forecast period. Europe has many positive characteristics that enable the pediatric telehealth market to grow. These characteristics include a high literacy rate, kids needing frequent medical care, high levels of socioeconomic development, and underserved rural communities.

• Japan, China, and Australia account for a higher market share in the APAC region. Japan is well developed in technology which gives an infrastructure for pediatric telehealth services for healthcare systems and the patient population. Private hospitals in Asia are the most advanced healthcare sector with many hospital bases. For instance, Apollo hospital has already invested in telehealth kiosks. It has installed multiple kiosks across India, which are used as one platform to conduct pediatric telehealth consultations boosting the pediatric telehealth market in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



1. Some players such as KiddierX, SparkMD, Pediatric Associates, Anytime Pediatrics, Science Soft USA Corp, MDLIVE, Tytocare, and others are explicitly working on pediatric telehealth systems and triggering the high competitiveness in the market.

2. Competition from specialized software and solution providers will result in continued pricing pressures for the major vendors. This scenario will likely result in price declines in specific product segments, which could negatively impact the key vendor’s sales, profitability, and industry share.

3. Vendors are developing integrated technology platforms, high-quality provider networks, sophisticated consumer engagement strategies, and entrenched distribution channels. They are trying to create a strong brand image and relationships with clients to become the leading pediatric telehealth platform globally. Various key technological advancements have revolutionized the telehealth market around the world.

4. Amwell is one of the leading market players in pediatric care by delivering telehealth services. The company offers the best pediatric telemedicine services to overcome the provider shortage, increase pediatric care access chances, and maintain the continuity of children’s care with the pediatric telehealth platform.

5. AMD Telemedicine is one of the leading suppliers of complete telehealth solutions, including Specialized Medical Devices, Telemedicine Carts & Systems, and Encounter Management Software. It has been offering high-quality products and cutting-edge telehealth solutions for more than 26 years.



Key Vendors

• AMD Global Telemedicine

• American Well

• Koninklijke Philips

• KiddieRX

• Teladoc Health

• Vivify Health



Other Prominent Vendors

• Anytime Pediatrics

• A&D Company

• AT&T

• athenahealth

• Alpha Medical

• CHI Health

• Doctor On Demand

• edgeMED Healthcare

• eVisit

• Genome Medical

• HealthTap

• iCliniq

• Medtronic

• MDLIVE

• Pediatric Associates

• Remedy Connect

• sparkMD (Blueberry Pediatrics)

• ScienceSoft USA

• TytoCare

• Walmart Health Virtual Care



