The global chainsaw market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during 2022-2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chainsaw Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779100/?utm_source=GNW

The impact of urbanization has resulted in the development of more green spaces for infrastructure, which is expected to boost the global chainsaw market.

• Additionally, electric chainsaw demand has been expanding in the global market associated with the industrial requirements for cutting, chopping, and trimming wood base materials. The electric-powered chainsaws are expected to witness a surging demand among residential segments. This can be mainly attributed to the factors such as easy-to-start mechanisms and lesser maintenance costs. Additionally, the electric corded chainsaws are primarily used for routine trimming hedges, clearing light bushes, and pruning trees. The Noise Free American Coalition stated that a gas-powered chainsaw produces 100 decibels of the noise level. Hence, such aspects push the demand for electric-powered and battery-powered chainsaws among the end-users.

• Heavy snowfall in the North American region has increased firewood usage, increasing the demand for chain saws in the residential sector. The commercial users also emphasize considerations such as consistency and effectiveness of the power tools, thereby boosting the sales of the global chainsaw market during the forecast period.



IMPACT OF COVID-19



The covid-19 negatively impacted the global supply chain of chainsaw equipment. There was a decrease in the production level in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to lockdown restrictions and seasonality demand imposed across various countries as chain saw manufacturers depended on several suppliers of different raw materials for import.



The government policies and regulations have restricted the movement of supplies, production facilities, and logistics of finished goods from manufacturer to end-user. During Q1 & Q2 2020, demand fell for the chainsaw market owing to regulations imposed by the government of various countries (lockdown and lack of labor). However, as soon as the economy began to see a reviving trend, the demand started increasing due to improved safety norms of the operators.



MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Increasing Consumption of Woods



• The use of wood in large-scale construction, such as bridges, industrial halls, sports centers, and multistory residential structures, has expanded significantly worldwide. Globally, particularly in North America, consumption of products such as lumber, timber, paper, livestock, and others is rising. In 2019, according to the National Association of Home Builders, 90% of homes in the U.S. were constructed with wooden frames. Moreover, wood and wood-related items used in the construction amounted to approximately USD 15.5 billion.

Additionally, Roundwood is increasingly used as a renewable energy source and raw material for various industrial purposes. For instance, in 2020, Europe produced Roundwood up to 488 million m3. Hence, increasing wood consumption among the end-users is highly driving the global market.



Lithium-Ion Batteries Development



• With the rising demand for long-lasting battery life, numerous advancements have been implemented in batteries for alternative power capabilities. It has significantly improved the productivity and effectiveness of lithium batteries. These batteries are light in weight and sustainable. End-users gradually want technology that charges quickly and lasts longer on a single charge.



Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products



• Surging demand for eco-friendly products is expected to propel the market in the forecast period. The gas-powered equipment releases hazardous gases, which leads to air pollution. There is a significant demand for electrical and battery-powered products among the customers, as people are getting more conscious about the environment and initiate towards sustainable products. As a result, products that cause harm to the environment are used less by consumers.

The demand for electric or battery-powered chainsaws has witnessed a rise in domestic usage to maintain yards. These kinds of products are sustainable, lightweight, require less maintenance, and anyone can easily operate them. In addition, things such as fuelling and changing the oil of machines to keep running smoothly are projected to be crucial factors in the conversion to electric chainsaws. As a result, manufacturers and landscaping industrialists are concentrating on introducing technologically improved products and solutions.



Smart Cities Development



• Several government initiatives to develop smart cities encourage the adoption of smart technologies, which is expected to boost the demand for battery chainsaws during the forecast period. For instance, Abu Dhabi’s economic plan 2030 initiatives are increasingly promoting green and sustainable living. Moreover, smart infrastructure such as smart buildings is also expected to drive the global chainsaw market during the forecast period, offering a positive outlook for adopting smart products such as battery power chainsaws.



Increasing Cyclone



• With the changing climatic conditions, high-intensity cyclones are expected to rise. These changes in the climatic conditions are expected to damage the economy as well as the infrastructure in various regions. Additionally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research administration, the countries such as Japan, Mexico, China, the US, and Australia are highly cyclone-prone areas. The cyclone rate is high in such countries, and the usage of chainsaws is also elevated there. The equipment is used for cutting to clear the fallen trees in the roadways. Moreover, chainsaws are sometimes used to rescue the cyclone trapped by fallen trees. Hence, the mentioned factors are significantly boosting the global chainsaw market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The market is segregated into gas-powered, electric corded, and Cordless. The gasoline-powered chainsaw dominates the market with a high revenue share of 62.47% due to its reliability and convenience for cutting massive wood logs, trunks, or trees. However, cordless chainsaws are expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing awareness of technology and the rising demand for sustainability by consumers.

• The highest share of commercial chainsaws is attributed to their high power compared to residential chainsaws. Moreover, these machines are suitable for cutting thick and massive trunks or logs in a shorter period than other chainsaws. However, the equipment is heavier owing to its horsepower, large engines, and fuel tanks.



Segmentation by Product

• Gas-powered

• Electric Corded

• Cordless



Segmentation by End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



Segmentation by Distribution

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The growth in the global chainsaw market can be attributed to the increasing demand for wooden products such as timber, paper, furniture, and others in both residential and commercial sectors. Wood has numerous usages in the construction industry. Citizens from urban areas are now inclining toward wooden buildings for sustainability. Thereby, driving awareness of sustainable buildings is increasing the use of wood. As a result, it is expected to push the demand for chainsaws globally.

• In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 33.90%, dominating the global chainsaw market during the forecast period. The country holds well-established countries such as U.S. and Canada. Canada is the world’s most significant producer of paper, northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, and softwood lumber; it is also ranked as the second-largest producer of softwood lumber. The U.S. has many household units across the region, leading to high demand for landscaping services from the residential sector, hence supporting the global chainsaw market from landscaping service providers.

• In APAC, the market is mainly driven by the rise in demand for using wood for infrastructure, renovation, and construction activities in residential and commercial segments supporting the demand for chain saw products. Moreover, Japan is considered the major wood contributor and exports its wooden products to many countries such as China, the U.S., and many more. The growing demand for renovation and commercial infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for the global chainsaw market.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic Countries

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



• The competition among these key players is intense globally. As a result, the key manufacturers mainly acquire regional or local players. Hence, the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.

• In today’s scenario, the market players emphasize adopting various energy-efficient products owing to the shifting preferences for lesser carbon-based energy sources. This can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns such as global warming and fuel or exhaust emissions. The manufacturers emphasize identifying the different market opportunities, setting specific goals to achieve productivity, and efficiently using capital resources.

• The customers focus on factors such as pricing, performance and efficiency, and the productivity offered by different vendors and accordingly make their purchase decisions. The manufacturers emphasize efficient ways of developing, manufacturing, and marketing newer products, catering to customers’ diverse needs and requirements. The increasing diversification among customer purchases is expected to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period.



Key Vendors

• Husqvarna Group

• STIGA

• STIHL

• Robert Bosch

• Oregon Tools



Other Prominent Vendors

• Active

• AL-KO Kober

• Einhell Germany

• Chervon

• Cobra

• Emak SPA

• Generac Power Systems

• Globe Tools Group

• GreenWorks

• HiKOKI

• Makita Corp.

• Maruyama

• MTD Products

• Pellenc

• Positec Tool Corp.

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Sumec

• Talon Tough Tools

• Techtronic Industries Ltd.

• The Toro Company

• WEN Products

• Yamabiko Corporation

• Zomax



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the global chainsaw market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global chainsaw market?

3. Who are the key players in the global chainsaw market?

4. What are the growth factors in the global chainsaw market?

5. Which product segment will dominate the chainsaw market?

6. Which regions hold the largest global chainsaw market share?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779100/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________