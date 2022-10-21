New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Density Polyethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817776/?utm_source=GNW
Global High Density Polyethylene Market to Reach 61.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Density Polyethylene estimated at 44.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 61.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Film & Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach 21.4 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blow Molding segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 12.1 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The High Density Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 12.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Injection Molding Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Injection Molding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 8.3 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
Borealis AG
E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Ineos Group AG
LyondellBasell Industries NV
SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
High Density Polyethylene - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film &
Sheet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Film & Sheet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Film & Sheet by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blow
Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Blow Molding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Blow Molding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe &
Extrusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pipe & Extrusion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipe & Extrusion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World High Density Polyethylene Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding,
Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene by
Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film &
Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene by
End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow
Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding,
Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding,
Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow
Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow
Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow
Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding,
Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding,
Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene by
Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film &
Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene by
End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding,
Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow
Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding,
Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building &
Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for High Density Polyethylene
by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film &
Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection
Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe &
Extrusion and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for High Density Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
High Density Polyethylene Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for High Density Polyethylene by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Density
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for High Density Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow
Molding, Injection Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Density
Polyethylene by Product - Film & Sheet, Blow Molding, Injection
Molding, Pipe & Extrusion and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for High Density
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817776/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
