The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period

For comparisons to the standards, a Federal Reference Method (FRM) sampler is utilized, which ensures nationwide consistency in air pollution monitoring. The gravimetric approach is the latest FRM for detecting PM 2.5 in the environment. A certain flow rate of ambient air is drawn via particular filters during FRM-based monitoring. The filters are measured after and before sampling at a suitable position, and the time-averaged density for the sampling period is calculated by dividing the net mass of particles collected on the filter by the full volume of air tested.



The weight of PM 10 particles per volume of air is how the PM 10 standards are expressed (micrograms per cubic meter). A high-volume sampler is used to gather PM 10 mass. A size-selective intake and a filter are used to draw a known amount of ambient air at a steady flow rate into a high-volume PM 10 sampler. Following that, for the course of the designated 24-hour sampling period, particulate in the PM 10 size range are gathered on the filter.



The detection and monitoring of air pollutants such carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds, both indoors and outdoors, is done by an air quality monitoring device. The requirement to maintain air quality has increased the demand for air quality monitoring because low air quality contains dangerous contaminants that can have negative health effects. These dangerous chemicals are released into the atmosphere as a result of industrial emissions, vehicle emissions, and home fossil fuel consumption.



The new coronavirus has rapidly spread over a number of nations and regions, having a profound effect on both individual lives and the community as a whole. Additionally, once the COVID-19 vaccine enters the market, fewer cases of COVID-19 are anticipated in the near future. As a result, businesses that monitor the quality of the air are now operating at full capacity. By the beginning of 2022, the market will recover as a result. Equipment and machinery manufacturers must concentrate on safeguarding their personnel, operations, and supply networks in order to deal with urgent problems and implement new working procedures once COVID-19 infection cases start to diminish.



Growing Focus On Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Across The World



In order to preserve both the human health and the environment, it is therefore increasingly critical to evaluate the ambient air quality in big cities. Visibility loss, environmental harm, and material harm are further environmental impacts. In many nations, the main contributor to decreased visibility (haze) is fine particle PM2.5. As a result, it is necessary to regularly check the ambient air quality. Particulate matter also causes lakes and streams to become acidic, harms delicate forests and agricultural crops, and causes other environmental problems.



Rise In The Cases Of Various Diseases Caused By Poor Air Quality



Particulate matter has the potential to have a wide range of negative health impacts, including increased asthma symptoms, nonfatal heart attacks, impaired lung function, heart problems, and irritation of the airways. Smog, smoke, and soot are examples of visible particles, although some of the most hazardous particles are smaller and invisible, and they can quickly enter the lungs and bloodstream. Such particulate matter-related health impacts might be both short-term and long-term. Particulate matter has different health effects depending on the type, pre-existing diseases, and other external conditions.



Absence Of Real Monitoring And High Technical Costs For Conventional Particle Matter Monitoring Techniques



By analyzing all the alteration of the air moving via the sensor unit, particulate matter sensors may track the particle density. Particulate matter sensors are unable to determine the precise makeup of pollutants, in contrast to gas sensors, which can detect many contaminants. They can, however, distinguish between different-sized particles. Light scattering technology is the main component of the current low-cost particulate matter sensing; although, other conventional laboratory-grade devices are more accurate but more expensive. Additionally, the price of this technology prevents a wider market adoption.



On the basis of type, the particulate matter monitoring market is bifurcated into Indoor Monitoring and Outdoor Monitoring. Outdoor monitoring segment recorded the highest revenue share in the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. The importance of environmental health and the standard of the air humans breathe is becoming more widely recognized. Because of this awareness, those who produce pollutants, such as fugitive emissions, are under pressure to step up their monitoring, regulate, and reporting efforts.



By technology, the particulate matter monitoring market is fragmented into Light Scattering, Beta-Attenuation, Gravimetric, Opacity and Others. Light Scattering segment procured the highest revenue share in the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. In the greatest number of low PM2.5 monitors, the light scattering approach is utilized. It comprises of a single light source which lights an air channel where, based on the theory of light scattering, a particle can divert a portion of light. In an off-axis design, a single photodetector is capable of detecting just the dispersed light.



Based on application, the particulate matter monitoring market is divided into Process Industries, Ambient Air Monitoring, Indoor Air Monitoring, Healthcare and Others. Process Industries segment garnered a significant revenue share in the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. Several oil and gas sector activities release nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, particulate matter, total volatile organic compounds (tVOCs), carbon monoxide, and hydrogen sulphide. In the oil and gas sector, the production process generates environmental contaminants.



Region-wise, the particulate matter monitoring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific acquired a promising revenue share in the particulate matter monitoring market in 2021. The Asia Pacific market includes important nations including India, China, Japan, and South Korea, among others. In Asia Pacific’s developing nations, the market for particulate matter monitoring technologies is anticipated to increase quickly. For instance, India’s economy is regarded as having one of the quickest growth rates globally. India is aiming toward lowering particulate matter and monitoring control that is produced by companies and other causes, just like other nations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba Ltd., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Ametek, Inc., Sick AG, Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering, Inc.), and TSI Incorporated.



May-2022: TSI expanded its product line by introducing enhancements in respirable silica monitoring on its SidePak AM520 Personal Aerosol Monitor. This monitor is the market’s compact, battery-operated, portable personal dust monitor. By the SidePak AM520 Personal Aerosol Monitor, real-time monitoring is possible in days, which generally need weeks and months with conventional gravimetric sampling programs, wherein the data insight collection is required to quickly enhance worker safety on the job and decrease risk to companies.



Apr-2022: Robert Bosch North America Corporation took over Climatec, a leading provider of energy efficiency, building automation, security, and life-safety solutions for the U.S. market. Through this acquisition, Bosch would expand its global presence, especially in the North American market, along with strengthening its portfolio and emerge as a comprehensive supplier of solutions in the area of energy, building automation, and security services.



Dec-2021: AMETEK took over Alphasense, a leading provider of gas and particulate sensors for use in environmental, health and safety, and air quality applications. This acquisition would complement AMETEK and enable the company to expand its sensor businesses along with strengthening its presence in the attractive environmental health and safety market.



Jul-2021: HORIBA Europe completed the acquisition of BeXema, a manufacturer of dynamic power electronics. Under this acquisition, HORIBA would be responding to the requirement for highly complicated development and test solutions driven by the expanding energy industries, which would offer total solutions to fulfill the challenges of customers more rapidly.



Nov-2020: Honeywell launched Honeywell electronic air cleaners (EACs) with UV systems and a new line of IAQ sensors. This launch expanded Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings Air Quality offering. These products are developed to enhance and calculate IAQ in commercial buildings. In addition, Honeywell’s EACs with UV were developed to eliminate impurities from the air and deliver filtration & disinfection without a substantial pressure drop, offering filtration and disinfection with one system.



Aug-2020: Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian Medical, an American radiation oncology treatment, and software maker. The acquisition aimed to strengthen the position of Siemens Healthineers in the embolization particles market.



Oct-2019: AMETEK unveiled 4650-PM and 4750-PM, two new continuous emission monitoring systems (PM-CEMS). This product aimed to offer precise and reliable measurement of particulate matter from industrial combustion procedures in stacks and ducts. The 4650-PM and 4750-PM are developed for easy installation and would provide years of trouble-free operation with less routine maintenance.



Jun-2019: HORIBA Instruments took over MANTA Instruments, a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of nanoparticle tracking analysis systems. This acquisition aimed to expand HORIBA’s technology of particle characterization instruments.



