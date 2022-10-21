New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fumaric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Fumaric Acid Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fumaric Acid estimated at US$654.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$518.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Fumaric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$218.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Alkyd Resins Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Alkyd Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$90.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dastech International, Inc.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Polynt S.P.A.

Prinova Group LLC

The Chemical Company

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Wego Chemical Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fumaric Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rosin-Sized Sheathing

Paper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alkyd Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Alkyd Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkyd Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Fumaric Acid Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -

Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -

Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -

Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -

Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fumaric

Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing

Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -

Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fumaric

Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical,

Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -

Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives,

Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated

Polyester Resins and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages,

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fumaric Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized

Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,

Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,

Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,

Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by

End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________