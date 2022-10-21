New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fumaric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Fumaric Acid Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fumaric Acid estimated at US$654.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$518.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Fumaric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$218.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Alkyd Resins Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Alkyd Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$90.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Bartek Ingredients Inc.
Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.
Dastech International, Inc.
Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.
Huntsman Corporation
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
Polynt S.P.A.
Prinova Group LLC
The Chemical Company
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
Wego Chemical Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fumaric Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rosin-Sized Sheathing
Paper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester
Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester
Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alkyd Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Alkyd Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkyd Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Fumaric Acid Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -
Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -
Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -
Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -
Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fumaric
Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing
Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -
Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fumaric
Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical,
Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by Application -
Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by End-Use -
Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives,
Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated
Polyester Resins and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages,
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Fumaric Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fumaric Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fumaric Acid by Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized
Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Food Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper,
Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Additives, Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper, Alkyd Resins,
Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fumaric Acid by End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics,
Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fumaric Acid by
End-Use - Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Chemical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fumaric Acid by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Fumaric Acid Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fumaric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW