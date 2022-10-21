Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 12F

Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
 Executive Board
21 October 2022

 

Company Announcement number 91/2022

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 12F

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans.

The auctions will be held on Wednesday 26 October 2022 with 28 October 2022 as value date.

The final auction amounts are determined on the day of the auctions and are announced via Bloomberg’s chat system on Wednesday 26 October at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19, mail chrro@rd.dk.

Attachments

Nr. 91_Auktion over Cibor_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 91-2022_uk