21 October 2022

Company Announcement number 91/2022



Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 12F





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans.



The auctions will be held on Wednesday 26 October 2022 with 28 October 2022 as value date.



The final auction amounts are determined on the day of the auctions and are announced via Bloomberg’s chat system on Wednesday 26 October at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.







The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19, mail chrro@rd.dk.

