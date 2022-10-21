The Global Open Banking Market size is expected to reach $75.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Open Banking Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Distribution Channel, By Services, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352753/?utm_source=GNW

The interchange of financial data between banks and other service providers is another thing that happens. An open API affords protection to customers’ private data, such as the transaction histories and patterns collected by third-party service providers. This enables simple access to publicly available data, such as a bank’s product offerings. As a result, the financial data collected about a customer is used to develop sophisticated applications that are intended to enhance the user experience for financial services.



Open bank data is another name for open banking. Through the use of application programming interfaces, the banking practice known as open banking gives third-party financial service providers unrestricted access to consumer transactions, banking, and other financial data between banks and non-bank financial institutions (APIs). Accounts and data from various institutions will be able to be networked for usage by customers, financial institutions, and outside service providers owing to open banking. Open banking is increasingly emerging as a considerable engine of innovation that has the capabilities to transform the banking sector.



Under open banking, banks give third-party service providers, typically software startups or online financial service providers, access to and control over the personal and financial information of their consumers. Customers typically have to give the bank their consent in some way, such as by ticking a box on the terms-of-service window in an online app. The provided data of the client (as well as information about the customer’s financial counterparty) can then be used by third-party providers’ APIs.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the market’s growth in its initial period. A significant number of companies and their operations were temporarily closed due to the advent of the pandemic. However, the pandemic raised the need for contactless payments, which led to an increase in the need for open banking on a global scale. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to significantly contribute to an increase in the growth of the open banking market. With the emergence of the pandemic, the banking sector has been developing continuously to enhance the client experience and simplify the banking process for customers. Additionally, a bright future for the market is anticipated as a result of the rising adoption of digitalization.



Market Growth Factors



Rapidly Increasing Number Of Potentials And Capabilities Of Open Banking



The financial services industry’s whole value chain, including customers, enterprises, Fintech firms, banks, and financial institutions, benefits from open banking. Through the adoption of open banking throughout the sector, a customer in the financial services obtains a greater range of banking services as well as access to cutting-edge and personalized financial products. Because there are several options and service providers to pick from for their financial needs, a customer can benefit from choice.



Rising Adoption Of New Services And Applications



Applications connected to open banking were developed by banks and third-party service providers to assist users in obtaining consolidated account information from numerous financial service providers. Additionally, using these services and programs makes it easier to manage consumer finances and data. These episodes also provide guidance to viewers on how to better manage their wealth. Digital services via open banking as well as other banking industries improve the customer experience. A significant number of people all over the world use banking applications or the bank’s mobile website for banking services. Customers choose new services and applications more frequently as a result, which propels market expansion overall.



Market Restraining Factors



Privacy Concerns And Risks Related To Data Breaches



One of the major challenges that are impeding the growth of the open banking market is the risk and concerns regarding the privacy and security of the user. Consumers may gain easy access to financial information and services through open banking, and financial organizations may save money by streamlining some costs. However, it might also pose serious hazards to consumer financial security and privacy, as well as general liability for financial institutions. There are security concerns associated with open banking APIs, such as the possibility that rogue third-party software might deplete a customer’s account. This represents an extremely remote threat. Therefore, this factor is hampering the growth of the open banking market.



Services Outlook



On the basis of Services, the Open Banking Market is segregated into Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, and Value Added Devices. In 2021, the banking & capital markets segment acquired the largest revenue share of the open banking market. The segment is anticipated to develop as a result of millennials’ rising desire for financial management tools. People’s attention shifting from conventional investing approaches to cutting-edge investment solutions is anticipated to open up profitable business prospects for the sector.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment, the Open Banking Market is bifurcated into Cloud and On-premise. In 2021, the On-premise segment procured the highest revenue share of the open banking market. Customers can easily access the on-premise Open Banking, which provides a special way to better meet their demands. The fact that banks and other financial institutions have their own APIs, allowing third parties as well as banks to provide cutting-edge services, is another factor contributing to the segment’s growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Open Banking Market is segmented into Bank Channels, App Markets, Distributors, and Aggregators. In 2021, the distributors segment registered a significant revenue share of the open banking market. The growth of the segment is surging at a very rapid pace as a result of the fact that in a distributor model, banks perform the sole job of providing a service or a product by processing what is ultimately sold by a third-party supplier. In this case, the third-party supplier owns the user interface, which is likely to present special chances for the segment’s expansion.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Open Banking Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Europe accounted for the maximum revenue share of the open banking market. The expansion of the regional market can be attributed to the region’s growing need for improved online payment security. The government’s orders to banks to encourage the opening of APIs are another factor driving market expansion in this region. In addition, the regional market is anticipated to increase as a result of the existence of several prominent companies.



The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Companies such as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., MineralTree, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Open Banking Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Finastra Group Holdings Limited, NCR Corporation, Crédit Agricole CIB, Demyst Data, Ltd., Finleap connect GmbH, FormFree Holdings Corporation, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Mambu B.V, and MineralTree, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Open Banking Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2022: Mambu entered into a partnership with Visa, an American multinational financial services corporation. Under this partnership, Mambu would leverage Visa DPS to provide a seamless connection to Visa DPS for end-to-end card issuing and processing for its customers.



Feb-2022: Mambu entered into a partnership with Change Financial, global payments as a service provider. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to offer leading payment and digital banking capabilities across Australia and New Zealand through the Vertexon PaaS platform of Change Financial.



Nov-2021: BBVA partnered with the Sella group, a subsidiary of Banca Sella Group. Under this partnership, BBVA would leverage Banca Sella’s product via the APIs managed through Fabrick’s platform.



Nov-2021: Finastra partnered with Hexaware, a global IT services company. Under this partnership, Finastra aimed to utilize Hexaware’s managed services for its payment’s solutions throughout the cloud. Moreover, this partnership would also unlock an end-to-end cloud-enabled PaaS portfolio offering for selected mid-sized banks across Ireland, the UK, and Germany.



Aug-2021: Finleap entered into a partnership with Batelco, a Bahraini telecom firm. With this partnership, the company aimed to offer open banking services throughout the Middle East & North Africa through the launch of the open banking platform of Batelco in integration with Finleap.



Jul-2021: Jack Henry & Associates came into a partnership with Merchant’s PACT, a fintech payments company. With this product launch, the company aimed to offer access to Jack Henry’s bank and credit union customers to an array of flexible services in order to support a modern, cost-effective, and highly competitive merchant services portfolio.



May-2021: Mambu partnered with i-exceed, a leader in digital banking solutions. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to leverage the niche strengths of I-exceed in integration with its capabilities in order to offer unique end-to-end customer engagement solutions to financial institutions, banks, and fintech.



Aug-2020: BBVA teamed up with Google, an American multinational technology company. Under this collaboration, the companies would jointly provide a digital bank account to customers through Google Pay in order to mark their focus on innovation across the financial industry. Moreover, this collaboration would also highlight BBVA’s vision to organically grow throughout the USA.



Acquisition & Mergers:



Sep-2022: Jack Henry completed its acquisition of Payrailz, a digital payments company. This acquisition would support Jack Henry’s technology modernization vision while also improving the PaaS strategy of the company to mark its commitment to open banking.



Mar-2022: NCR Corporation took over fintech IP for Open Banking from Spoke Technologies, a marketplace-as-a-service platform. This acquisition aimed to expedite NCR’s migration into open and international digital banking to add data integration capabilities in order to support personalization as well as customer-led experiences.



Jul-2021: Finleap completed its acquisition of MyValue Solutions, an open banking company. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage the benefits via the integration of MyValue Solutions into its technology and provide its capabilities to its customer base.



Product Launches and Product Expansion:



May-2022: Credit Agricole Bank launched CA24 Mobile, a digital banking platform. The new solution aimed to offer the products and services portfolio of Credit Agricole Bank along with new features, including an interface with accordion cards, a bottom menu, and a pull-out drawer with transaction history.



Geographical Expansions:



May-2022: Finastra expanded its geographical footprint in India with the launch of its latest facility in Pune along with the re-opening of its refurbished facility in Bangalore. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to establish its strategic growth location in order to tap into the robust talent pool of the country to fill roles throughout the entire product development lifecycle.



Jan-2022: Credit Agricole expanded its geographical footprint in Australia through the launch of Crédit Agricole CIB Australia, a new set-up. This launch aimed to complement the company’s strategy to grow its customer base throughout Australia in the future. Moreover, the company would also focus on delivering comprehensive services to its customers across the country.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Deployment



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Distribution Channel



• App Markets



• Bank Channels



• Distributors



• Aggregators



By Services



• Banking & Capital Markets



• Payments



• Digital Currencies



• Value Added Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA



• Finastra Group Holdings Limited



• NCR Corporation



• Crédit Agricole CIB



• Demyst Data, Ltd.



• Finleap connect GmbH



• FormFree Holdings Corporation



• Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.



• Mambu B.V



• MineralTree, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

