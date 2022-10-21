New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abrasives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Abrasives Market to Reach $65.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Abrasives estimated at US$46 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bonded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Abrasives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Superabrasives Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Superabrasives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M Company
Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.
Dronco GmBH
Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Mirka Ltd
Nippon Resibon Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.
Tyrolit-Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Abrasives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Abrasives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bonded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bonded by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bonded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Coated by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superabrasives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Superabrasives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Superabrasives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Fabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Metal Fabrication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Fabrication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic & Electrical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronic & Electrical
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic & Electrical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Abrasives Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Abrasives by Type - Bonded,
Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Abrasives by Type - Bonded,
Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Abrasives by Type - Bonded,
Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Abrasives by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Abrasives by Type - Bonded,
Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Abrasives by Type - Bonded,
Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Abrasives by Type - Bonded,
Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated
and Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Abrasives by
End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Abrasives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Abrasives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated
and Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Abrasives by
End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Abrasives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated and
Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: India Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Machinery,
Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Abrasives by Type - Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Abrasives by Type -
Bonded, Coated and Superabrasives Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bonded, Coated
and Superabrasives for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Abrasives by End-Use - Automotive, Machinery, Metal
Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: South Korea Historic Review for Abrasives by End-Use -
Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic &
Electrical Equipment and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Abrasives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electronic & Electrical Equipment
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Abrasives Market to Reach $65.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abrasives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW