Yamana Announces Expected Filing and Public Availability of Management Information Circular in Connection With the Proposed Arrangement With Gold Fields

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the management information circular (the “Information Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders (the “Yamana Meeting”) scheduled to be held on November 21, 2022 is expected to be filed and made publicly available after the market close today. The purpose of the Yamana Meeting is to seek approval for the previously announced proposed business combination whereby all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana will be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) (“Gold Fields”) by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Information Circular will be publicly filed and available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.yamana.com.

Shareholders of record on October 18, 2022 will be eligible to vote at the Yamana Meeting. In addition to the public filing of the Information Circular, it will be mailed to Yamana shareholders of record on the above-mentioned record date. Such mailing is expected to occur later this month.

The Yamana Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 21, 2022, subject to any adjournment or postponement thereof, at the Design Exchange Toronto-Dominion Centre, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario and online at:

Website: https://web.lumiagm.com/497366151

Password: yamana2022 (case sensitive)

A meeting of the shareholders of Gold Fields is scheduled to follow on November 22, 2022.

Yamana would also like to remind shareholders and interested parties that it will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of this year after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Toll Free (North America): 1-800-806-5484 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2217 Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835 Passcode: 2614947# Webcast: www.yamana.com Conference Call Replay Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Toll Free (UK): 00-80033663052 Passcode: 6191894#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 28, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2022.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

