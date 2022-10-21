Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives for Lawful Interception Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), Mediation Device, Type of Interception (Active, Passive, and Hybrid), End User (Government and LEA), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the global Lawful Interception Market size is expected to grow USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period. The rise in dissident activities and terrorism has shown significant growth in the Lawful Interception Market across the globe.

By Component, the solutions to record a larger market share during the forecast period

In the Lawful Interception Market by Component, the services segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period. The standalone lawful interception solution aids in the performance of lawful interception activities in order to meet government-mandated legal standards. The solution includes surveillance tools for both fixed and mobile networks, allowing telecom operators and ISPs to comply with their legal obligations to intercept calls and data while preserving the highest level of privacy protection. The solution window gives end-to-end solutions for the whole intelligence cycle required for an individual or organization to be intercepted. The entire intelligence cycle begins with full-spectrum intelligence capabilities being delivered to Law Enforcement Agencies, Intelligence Organizations, and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Agencies. Vendors offering lawful interception solutions and services should comply with international lawful interception standards of ETSI, 3GPP, and ATIS/ANSI and specific country regulations as per the interception.

By Network, the Mobile Network segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the Lawful Interception Market by Network, the Mobile Network segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile network aids in the monitoring of real-time data from any wireless network. 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and other wireless access technologies such as WLAN and WiMAX are all part of the mobile network. The mobile network integrates with most of the leading vendors in the lawful interception market.

The emergence of smartphones, laptops, and smart gadgets helps the implementation of lawful interception across networks. Lawful interception for mobile data is implemented in the core network of the operator. In an LTE network, Utimaco LIMS directly interfaces with MME nodes for monitoring control plane data (IRI) and System Architecture Evolution/Packet Data Network Gateway elements for user plane data. In the IP multimedia subsystem or the Voice over LTE core, lawful interception for mobile voice and other multimedia services can be implemented. To intercept target-related communication, LIMS interacts with serving network nodes. All intercepted calls and messages are routed through LIMS and sent to LEA via secure HIs.

By End User, the Government segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Government agencies, such as CIA and NSA in the US, GCHQ in the UK, Ministry of Home Affairs and CBI in India, MSS in China, PSIA of Japan, are among the few government agencies of several countries widely adopting the lawful interception solution. For instance, in India, on 20th December 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order authorizing ten security and intelligence agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information in any computer resource in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000. Countries, such as the US and the UK, have adopted mass surveillance programs to combat any threat to their national security.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lawful Interception of the Internet

Government Initiatives for Lawful Interception

Rise in Cybercrimes in the Time of Digitalization

Rise in Dissident Activities and Terrorism

Restraints

Legal Obligations Related to Information Security, Human Rights, and Privacy

Protection and Secrecy of the Intercepted Data

Opportunities

Law and Procedures for the Interception of Phone and Computer Data

Law Enforcement Monitoring Facility Against Criminal Activities

Lawful Interception in 5G Networks

Improved Network Technologies

Challenges

Lawful Interception - a Legal Requirement of a CSP

Changing Communication Patterns Expanding the Scope of Monitoring

Surveillance of Applications

Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks

Lawful Interception in Over-The-Top Services

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Lawful Interception Market, by Component

7 Lawful Interception Market, by Network

8 Lawful Interception Market, by Network Technology Type

9 Market, by Communication Content

10 Lawful Interception Market, by Mediation Device

11 Market, by Type of Interception

12 Lawful Interception Market, by End-user

13 Lawful Interception Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Adjacent Markets

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accuris Networks

Aqsacom

Atos

Bae Systems

Cisco

Comint

Elbit Systems

Ericsson

Etsi

Eve Compliancy Solutions

Gl Communication Inc.

Incognito Software

Ips S.P.A

Matison

Netquest

Septier Communication

Shoghi Communications

Signalogic

Squire Technologies

Ss8 Networks

Tracespan Communications

Trovicor Networks

Utimaco

Verint

Vocal Technologies

