New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817728/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Performance Ceramic Coatings estimated at US$7.9 Billion, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Thermal Spray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



The High Performance Ceramic Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Segment to Reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2026



In the global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured) -

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Aps Materials Inc.

Aremco Products, Inc.

Bodycote Plc

Ceramic Polymer GmbH

Oerlikon Metco

Praxair Surface Technologies

Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions

Swain Tech Coatings, Inc

Zircotec Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817728/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

High Performance Ceramic Coatings - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal Spray by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermal Spray by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Spray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Physical Vapor Deposition

(PVD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Aviation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical

Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,

Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal

Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,

Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,

Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,

Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal

Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,

Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal

Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,

Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal

Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,

Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,

Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical

Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,

Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray,

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition

(CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation,

Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal

Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD),

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive,

Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for High Performance Ceramic

Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology -

Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use -

Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Automotive, Aviation, Chemical

Equipment, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment,

Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal

Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor

Deposition (CVD) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Performance

Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for High

Performance Ceramic Coatings by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor

Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817728/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________