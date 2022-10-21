The Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market size is expected to reach $1652.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By End User, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352747/?utm_source=GNW





Value addition is determined by its influence on sustaining market competitiveness by enhancing current services or goods. VAS is among the strategic projects in which telecom companies are investing, since it allows them to cross-sell additional services to their customers while increasing their share of wallet. In this manner, telecom firms may increase client retention and revenue production.



On competitive marketplaces, these services are incredibly important. In terms of revenue, for example, such services generate substantial income for telecom firms by allowing them to increase average revenue per user. Conversely, they allow operators to create consumer loyalty. Customers are drawn to businesses that provide more VASs. Additionally, these services make consumers pleased. And satisfied clients are more inclined to continue utilizing the services of a business. Consequently, these services play an important role in guaranteeing consumer pleasure and loyalty.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 on the mobile value-added services sector is beneficial. For instance, stay-at-home orders had made numerous individuals aware of programmes that let them to buy food online, and when they do visit a store, more people are electing to pay utilizing their phones rather than cash or credit cards. The MVAS messaging infrastructure enables individuals to schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing and other services via many mobile channels, and it allows healthcare practitioners to transmit real-time public health notifications.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Demand for Over-the-Top (OTT) Platforms would boost the market



Over-the-top (OTT) media services are getting more popular around the world. OTT platforms provide streaming audio and video across the Internet. The rising trend of consuming new material at cheap costs is driving the expansion of the mobile value-added services industry and promoting the growth of the OTT sector. Several OTT platforms are supplied by telecom operators as value-added services. Owing to the broadcasting of unique material, such platforms are extremely popular in the entertainment business, hence providing market participants with opportunity to acquire value.



Technological Advances Could Create Significant Investment Opportunities



In addition to traditional phone communication services, mobile value-added services are the unique capabilities that service providers offer to their consumers for a fee. Increased use of mobile devices, smartphones, and tablets, as well as the introduction of technologies such as 4G and 5G network services, has provided substantial prospects for mobile value-added service providers. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased digitalization and remote activities, and it is anticipated that this will create several chances for value-added services.



Market Restraining Factors



Dearth of Guidelines for Mobile Value-Added Services



Absence of norms and regulatory framework for different market participants of mobile value-added services (MVAS) could restrict and prohibit the usage of mobile value-added services by consumers. With the proliferation of technical advances and new developments, it is crucial to protect the data and information of consumers of value-added services. The primary obstacle facing the mobile value-added service business is a shortage of protection.



Solution Outlook



Based on solution, the mobile value-added services market is segmented into SMS, MMS, Location based services, Mobile email & IM, Mobile money, Mobile advertisement, Mobile infotainment and Others. Mobile email & IM segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the mobile value-added services market in 2021. E-mails are crucial for corporations, since the majority of their activities are conducted via e-mails. Previously, corporations accessed e-mail via personal computers, but since the development of mobile e-mail, their productivity has grown as they can access e-mail at any time.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the mobile value-added services market is bifurcated into SMEs and Large enterprises. The large enterprises segment acquired the maximum revenue in the mobile value-added services market in 2021. As the number of mobile phone users increases throughout the world, the need for mobile value-added services in major organizations is expanding significantly. Large corporations are utilizing mobile value-added services to reach clients who were previously inaccessible due to a shortage of physical infrastructure and the high cost of offering services in remote locations.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the mobile value-added services market is divided into Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT and Others. Telecom & IT segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the mobile value-added services market in 2021. In the modern day, telecommunication firms advertise value-added services (VAS) as premium features or extras to their main tasks. Despite the notion that such services can operate independently, this is in reality the situation.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the mobile value-added services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the mobile value-added services market with the highest revenue share in 2021. The Asia-Pacific area has a large number of mobile phone users, and mobile phones are mostly used for entertainment purposes like news, mobile banking, and movies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), One97 Communications Limited, Mozat Pte Ltd. and Comviva Technologies Limited (Tech Mahindra Limited)



Strategies Deployed in Mobile Value-Added Services Market



Aug-2022: Comviva formed a partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam. This partnership aimed to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement, which would provide customized and effortless experiences to their customers.



Jul-2022: Google Cloud extended its partnership with Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company. This partnership aimed to offer substantially enhanced experiences for end users that would ultimately improve the standard for the telecommunications industry.



May-2022: Google Cloud took over MobiledgeX, a startup software company. This acquisition aimed to assist telecom operators to develop their own edge clouds and would help developers to add value to those telco services.



Mar-2022: Vodafone Idea along with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies unveiled a new service called Vi Games. This latest gaming service would provide over 1,200 games to Vodafone Idea subscribers across free and premium tiers. In addition, the Vi Games service would comprise both native Android and HTML5-based games.



Dec-2020: Vodafone Business came into a partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications. This partnership aimed to develop the latest co-branded, cloud-based service that would be the lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for Vodafone Business, and also provide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to Vodafone Business customers.



Apr-2020: Vodafone released three new plans in its Value-Added Segment (VAS) services. These services are available only for the Mumbai circle, with the cost of ?47, ?67, and ?78, and provide caller tunes as well as other validity advantages. The ?67 pack is valid for 90 days and the ?47 pack is valid for 28 days. In addition, these two packs deliver no Talktime advantages and are all-rounder packs.



Jan-2020: Samsung acquired TeleWorld Solutions, a strategic wireless engineering and consulting firm. This acquisition aimed to allow the company to fulfill mobile carriers’ increasing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually develop new opportunities to improve their service capabilities to the customers.



May-2018: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took over Network18. This acquisition aimed to establish a widespread presence all over media segments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Solution



• Short Messaging Service (SMS)



• Location Based Services



• Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)



• Mobile Money



• Mobile Email & IM



• Mobile Advertising



• Mobile Infotainment



• Others



By End User



• Large Enterprises



• SMB



By Vertical



• Government



• Media & Entertainment



• Healthcare



• Telecom & IT



• Retail



• Education



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Apple, Inc.



• Google LLC



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• AT&T, Inc.



• Vodafone Group Plc



• Reliance Industries Limited



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• One97 Communications Limited



• Mozat Pte Ltd.



• Comviva Technologies Limited (Tech Mahindra Limited)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

