Delisting of Instruments

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Nordea Bank Abp will delist all short instruments with Fingerprint as underlying asset. Clients will be able to sell back their holdings to Nordea until 31th of October 2022. If a client keeps their holdings longer than this date, the value of the position on delisting day will be paid out within 10 bank days from that date according to the Final Terms.

Last trading day: 31th October
Delisting day: 1th November

InstrumentISIN
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 36SE0018199630
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 27SE0018169765
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 22SE0017573009
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 14SE0017212004
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 08SE0017191984
MINI S FINGB NORDNET 04SE0017099161
BEAR FING X2 N2SE0015490701
BEAR FINGB X1 NORDNETSE0011168269
BEAR FINGERPRINT X1 NORDNET 1SE0017568843
BEAR FINGERPRINT X2 NORDNET 1SE0015490883
BLANKA FINGX1 N1SE0011169606