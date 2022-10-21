Delisting of Instruments

Nordea Bank Abp will delist all short instruments with Fingerprint as underlying asset. Clients will be able to sell back their holdings to Nordea until 31th of October 2022. If a client keeps their holdings longer than this date, the value of the position on delisting day will be paid out within 10 bank days from that date according to the Final Terms.

Last trading day: 31th October

Delisting day: 1th November