New York, Oct. 21, 2022
Global Hydropower Generation Market to Reach 5.1 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydropower Generation estimated at 4.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.1 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh), While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR
The Hydropower Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 899 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Alstom SA
Andritz AG
BC Hydro
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Cummins, Inc.
Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.
DTE Energy
Duke Energy Corporation
Enel SpA
Georgia Power Company
Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.
Gugler Water Turbines GmbH
Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.
Iberdrola SA
NextEra Energy Resources LLC
Norsk Hydro ASA
NTPC Ltd.
Tata Power Co., Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Vattenfall AB
