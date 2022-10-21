New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydropower Generation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817700/?utm_source=GNW

Global Hydropower Generation Market to Reach 5.1 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydropower Generation estimated at 4.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.1 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh), While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR



The Hydropower Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 899 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

Alstom SA

Andritz AG

BC Hydro

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Cummins, Inc.

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

DTE Energy

Duke Energy Corporation

Enel SpA

Georgia Power Company

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.

Gugler Water Turbines GmbH

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Iberdrola SA

NextEra Energy Resources LLC

Norsk Hydro ASA

NTPC Ltd.

Tata Power Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Vattenfall AB





About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



