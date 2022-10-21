Wine Market Size Will Attain USD 825.5 Billion by 2030 growing at 6.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wine Market Size accounted for USD 489.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 825.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Wine Market Statistics

Global wine market value was USD 489.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030

Europe wine market revenue gathered about 45% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific wine market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of about 8% from 2022 to 2030

Among products, table wine segment acquires around 80% of the overall market share in 2021

Based on distribution channel, off-trade sector gathered over 85% shares in 2021

Growing preference of millennials towards wine tasting is a global wine market trend fueling the industry demand

Wine Market Growth Factors

Growing urban inclination for exotic wine

Surging demand for alcoholic beverages

Rising consumer socialization with liquors





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2762

Wine Market Report Coverage:

Market Wine Market Wine Market Size 2021 USD 489.3 Billion Wine Market Forecast 2030 USD 825.5 Billion Wine Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.1% Wine Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Wine Market Base Year 2021 Wine Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Wine Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), Castel Frères, Constellation Brands, Accolade Wines, Pernod Ricard, The Wine Group, and Viña Concha y Toro. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis





Wine Market Dynamics

Acceptance of liquor consumption socially, high consumer spending capacity on beverage products, and rising travel & tourism activities serving liquor beverage across the globe are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global wine market. Furthermore, major players' approach to enhancing the business through new alliances and new product launches is projected to augment wine market's growth.

The global pandemic situation and supportive lockdown are having a positive impact on wine sales. The 2020 pandemic changed the way Americans bought alcohol, resulting in a 167% rise in online alcohol sales. White wine, the second most popular beverage before COVID, saw a 22% rise in consumption during the pandemic.

These factors are expected to contribute to market growth. The high cost of wine and the availability of other alcohol alternative solutions are expected to stymie the global wine market's growth. Furthermore, the influence on consumers related to living a healthy lifestyle is expected to lower alcohol consumption, which is expected to challenge the target market's growth.

However, increased player spending on product development, new product launch, and increased partnership activities are factors that are expected to create new opportunities for wine market players over the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand from the food sector as flavor is expected to help the target market's revenue transaction.

Global Wine Market Business Strategies

In 2020, Riboli Family Wines, a global wine provider, has introduced its newest estate-based wine brand, "Highlands 41." The product launch is expected to help the company improve its business and expand its product portfolio.





In 2020, Bronconess, a winery based in the United States, has partnered with St. Julian Winery to launch its new product "Bronconess Peach Bubbly." The collaborative approach is expected to assist enterprise in expanding its customer base and growing its business.





Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/wine-market

Wine Market Segmentation

The global wine market is divided into two parts: product and distribution channel. Table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine are the three product categories. Table wine is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global wine market. The distribution channel segment is divided into two parts: on-trade and off-trade.

Wine Market Share

According to wine industry research, table wine will have the largest market share in 2021. Table wines are common among new customers because they are inexpensive and widely available in physical stores. According to the wine market forecast, the on-trade size is anticipated to grow significantly over the next few years.

Wine Market Regional Growth

The global Wine market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Because of rising consumer demand for wine with a variety of flavors, the market in North America is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global wine market. Consumer interest in wine consumption is shifting. With a high spending capacity, there is a growing interest in wine of various flavors. Consumers in the United States spent approximately 140 dollars per year on wine consumed at home, compared to approximately 46 dollars for wine consumed at full-service restaurants. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacity in order to meet the rising demand. In 2016, the United States produced more than 800 million gallons of wine, accounting for nearly 9% of global wine production volume. Favorable business policies by the government and establishment of new wineries are factors expected to impact the market growth in this region. According to Wines & Vines, in 2020 in the US there were 10,742 wineries catering the rising demand.

Due to changing consumer preferences, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow faster in the target market. Governments in developing countries are investing heavily in the development of the liquor industry because it is viewed as a high-earning sector. Their approach to the establishment of new businesses and the emergence of small and medium-sized businesses is expected to maintain the growth of the target market. In 2018, Indian wine production was 17 million litres, while imports were 5.2 million litres worth US$ 28.3 million. Players' approach to tracking untapped markets in emerging natios through strategic partnerships is expected to support regional market growth.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2762

Wine Market Players

Players profiled in the global wine market are Accolade Wines, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation, Castel Frères, Constellation Brands, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, The Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), and Viña Concha y Toro.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Wine Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Wine Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Wine Market?

Which region held the largest share in Wine Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Wine Market?

Who is the largest end user Wine Market?

What will be the Wine Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Food and Beverages Related Industries:

The Global Food Waste Management Market Size accounted for USD 39,547 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 64,025 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global A2 Milk Market size Accounted for USD 9,056 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 38,192 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.5% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size was valued at USD 368 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,271 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com