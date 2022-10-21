The Global Medical Carts Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352745/?utm_source=GNW

Medical carts, including isolation carts, crash carts, respiratory carts, and many others, can be customized for any eventuality. These customized carts are constructed from a variety of materials, such as stainless steel, health-grade PVC tubing, poly/aluminum, and even wood laminate.



Some of these medical carts may have storage bins, computers, laptops, and scanning gadget compartments. Utilizing premium medical carts, hospitals can keep all medical supplies organized. This also contributes to the enhancement of the efficiency of emergency rooms, hospitals, and trauma centers. These carts are useful for transferring pharmaceuticals, oxygen tanks, anesthetics, and medical equipment.



Convenient and well-organized medical carts provide secure access to drugs and other medical requirements when they are most needed. It increases staff efficiency and enhances patient care. The medical carts are designed to withstand the challenges of daily life and meet the requirements of every department within any healthcare industry.



Medical carts can be customized for any circumstance, including crash carts, respiratory carts, isolation carts, and a number of other purposes. Hospitals might utilize medical carts to organize their medicinal supplies. There are numerous kinds of medical carts, including emergency crash carts, anesthetic carts, operation carts, isolation carts, and medicine carts.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic majorly impacted several economies all over the world. Various businesses were significantly impacted due to the abrupt emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the healthcare infrastructure of all countries throughout the world was significantly burdened. Moreover, the rapid spread of the infection also created a shortage of medical supplies all over the world in the initial period of the lockdown imposed by the government to regulate the diffusion of the coronavirus. However, the impact of the pandemic was positive on the medical carts market. There was a surge in the demand for medical carts designed to carry COVID care supplies.



Market Growth Factors



Increased Efficiency For The Healthcare Team Along With Reduced Errors



A mobile computer cart for medical use is more efficient than fixed computer workstations. Medical carts are mobile, allowing physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel to give prescriptions and check on several patients or residents during rounds. This can be accomplished without the need to visit a computer station after each patient or resident visit. Doctors, nurses, and care workers must traditionally share a computer to input or retrieve patient data at a central station. However, a medical cart with wheels improves data entry because more of it can be performed in the patient’s room.



Patient Retention Due To Improved Customer Experience



Medical carts on wheels of superior quality can improve the patient experience. Doctors, nurses, and care workers can enhance patient participation by being present during the evaluation of medical records. When medical and care personnel spend less time trying to access a shared, wall-mounted computer system, they may spend more time with patients and improve their bedside manner. Modern medical carts provide staff with direct access to a computer, enabling them to promptly make appointments or reply to patient inquiries.



Market Restraining Factors



Stringent Regulatory Framework For Commercialization Of The Product



One of the biggest challenges that are hampering the growth of the medical carts market is the increasing number of strict regulations all over the world. Healthcare is a very critical industry, which is required to be regulated. With an aging population and multiple malignant diseases necessitating lengthy hospital stays as well as routine medical care, hospitals are rapidly adopting medical carts with a variety of specialized features and technological developments.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the Medical Carts Market is segregated into Mobile Computing; Wall-Mounted Workstations; Medication; Storage Columns, Cabinets, & Accessories; and Others. In 2021, the wall-mounted workstations garnered a significant revenue share of the medical carts market. The growth of the segment is majorly owing to advantages, such as maximizing floor space and reducing the spread of infectious diseases. Increasing awareness among patients and healthcare workers regarding the use of computers in healthcare and MSDs promotes the demand for ergonomically sound solutions, including computer mounting systems.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Medical Carts Market is segmented into Anesthesia, Emergency, Procedure, and Others. In 2021, the emergency segment procured the biggest revenue share of the medical carts market. The growth of the segment is rising because emergency carts are employed more commonly in emergency departments. As the risk of infectious diseases increases in emergency care units, the demand for these items is anticipated to rise in the coming years.



End-Use Outlook



By End-use, the Medical Carts Market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician Offices or Clinics, and Others. In 2021, the hospitals segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the medical carts market. Technological advances in medical mobile workstations drive their adoption. These developments include the introduction of customizable, secure, and effective medicine delivery devices. Increased emphasis on patient engagement as well as promotion of electronic health record (EHR) incentive programs in hospitals stimulate patient participation and can be contributed to the growth of this segment.







Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Medical Carts Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the medical equipment market. Significant government investments in the development of novel medical devices, the presence of prominent market players, and the prevalence of a favorable reimbursement environment are the factors contributing to the expansion of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Advantech Co., Ltd, McKesson Corporation (McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.), Medline Industries Inc., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Ergotron, Inc., ITD GmbH, Her go Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc., Enovate Medical, GCX Corporation, and JACO, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Emergency



• Anesthesia



• Procedure



• Others



By Product



• Mobile Computing



• Wall-Mounted Workstations



• Medication



• Storage Columns, Cabinets, & Accessories



• Others



By End-use



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Physician Offices or Clinics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Advantech Co., Ltd



• McKesson Corporation (McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.)



• Medline Industries Inc.



• Capsa Healthcare LLC



• Ergotron, Inc.



• ITD GmbH



• Her go Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc.



• Enovate Medical



• GCX Corporation



• JACO, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________