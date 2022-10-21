Global Bone Cancer Treatment Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bone Cancer Treatment Market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $1.8 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 294 Drivers Rise in the prevalence of cancer Increase in government initiatives and surge in product launch & product approval Opportunities Rise in government initiatives for bone cancer awareness





Covid-19 scenario-

Closure of the majority of healthcare facilities and serious concerns over the exposure of Covid-19 had a negative impact on the global bone cancer treatment market.

However, as the global situation started getting better, the market for bone cancer treatment also got back on track.

The global bone cancer treatment market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the osteosarcoma segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on drug type, the immunotherapy and targeted therapy segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online pharmacies segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, nevertheless, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global bone cancer treatment market report include Cancervax, Inc, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, Pfizer, Inc, Advaxis, Inc, Isofol Medical Ab, Gradalis Inc, QSAM Biosciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.





