Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy (MINT) Introduces New Therapy to Treat Men With Enlarged Prostates

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Institute for Non-surgical Therapy (MINT) has introduced a new therapy to treat men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The condition, which causes men to experience enlarged prostates, difficulty urinating, and weak urine flow, has been said to be found in over 50% of men in their 60s, and over 90% of men in their 70s and 80s, according to the National Institutes of Health. Prostate Artery Embolization, also known as PAE, is a minimally invasive procedure that effectively treats BPH without requiring open surgery.

PAE has been praised for its ability to treat BPH by slowing down blood flow to the artery that feeds the prostate. The quick and virtually pain-free surgery shrinks the prostate, thereby relieving the ongoing urinary symptoms and providing lasting treatment.

Prior to PAE, the number of treatment options for men with BPH was extremely limited. Common alternatives include drug therapy or the partial removal of the prostate by way of an open abdominal operation. Other patients may choose to partially remove their prostate through the urethra in the penis through a surgery most commonly known as a TURP procedure. The side effects of a TURP procedure can include bleeding, pain, bladder control issues, and sexual dysfunction. The procedure also requires a patient to be hospitalized and utilize a catheter post-surgery.

"Men with enlarged prostates haven't had many options for treatment," said Dr. Goke Akinwande, a board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist at MINT. "They have been offered major surgery. However, surgery may cause sexual dysfunction, impotence, or urinary incontinence. PAE allows you to shrink the prostate, improve symptoms, and have minimal side effects."

The Vascular Center at MINT now specializes in PAE for the treatment of BPH. Treatments at MINT are performed exclusively by Dr. Akinwande, who is the first physician in St. Louis to have performed this procedure in an outpatient, non-hospital setting.

To learn more about PAE and Dr. Akinwande's experience treating BPH patients, please visit www.mintprostate.com.

About The Vascular Center at MINT

The Vascular Center at MINT is St. Louis' first and only outpatient center dedicated to the non-surgical treatment of venous and arterial disease. The center specializes in Prostate Artery Embolization for the treatment of BPH. Treatments at MINT are performed exclusively by Dr. Goke Akinwande. For more information, visit www.mintprostate.com

Contact Information

Contact Information:

Alvin Reid

Editor

editor@stlamerican.com

(314) 533-8000



Tessa Weinberg

tweinberg@missouriindependent.com









Related Images











Image 1: Dr. Akinwande





This is a picture of me. I am the medical director.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment