October 29: PrimoHoagies New Phoenixville Owners Celebrate Customer Appreciation Day with $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, announced today the Phoenixville location in Pennsylvania is now under new ownership by local couple, Brian Blundin and Rosetta Santo. To celebrate and thank their loyal customers, the location will be hosting a customer appreciation day on Saturday, October 29. Throughout the celebration, rewards members can enjoy $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies.*



First-time business owners, Brian and Rosetta are excited to be a part of the PrimoHoagies franchise. Rosetta’s brother, Dave Santo, who is very passionate about the brand, will manage the store along with his son Meico. Previously Dave managed the Dresher, PA PrimoHoagies for two and half years and also worked at the East Norriton store.

“Dave has loved PrimoHoagies for years and my husband and I were enamored with the family-style business model so we thought it would be perfect to open a location together,” said Rosetta. “We all truly believe in the brand and its commitment to serving the freshest gourmet hoagies with the highest-quality ingredients.”

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.

The newly renovated store has revamped its look and added digital menus and will operate 10am – 8pm daily. Online ordering and third-party delivery through Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Easy Cater is also available.

*Customer Appreciation Day hoagie special is available for customers who join or are currently enrolled in the complimentary Rewards Program. Text “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 to join the rewards program and start saving with special offers.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.