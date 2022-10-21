The Global Laser Diode Market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Diode Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Wavelength, By Technology, By End Use, By Doping Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352743/?utm_source=GNW

It works similarly to a light-emitting diode in that it may produce lasing conditions at its junction when it is directly pumped with electrical current.



The wavelength of the output beam, which in modern laser diodes spans the infrared to UV spectrum, is determined by the semiconductor material selected. The most prevalent kind of laser manufactured is laser diodes, which have a variety of applications. Using a phosphor, similar to that on white LEDs, laser diodes can be utilized as general lighting sources.



The doped p-n-transition, which is driven by voltage, enables the mixing of an electron and a hole. Radiation in the manner of incident photons is produced when an electron drops from a higher level of energy to a lower one. This is an unintentional emission. When the procedure is carried out repeatedly and new light containing the same phase, coherence, and wavelength is created, stimulated emission can result.



The p-n junction in a regular diode functions like a turnstile, allowing electric current to flow only in one way (known as a forward-biased operation). When electrons pass over this barrier and join with holes on the other side, photons—packets of light in the visible range. From an electrical point of view, a laser diode is actually a PIN (P-type Intrinsic N-type) diode.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Manufacturers can take benefit from the additional possibilities in laser items to diversify their sources of income. The COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown of movie theatres has had a significant negative influence on the market’s growth as has the media & entertainment sector’s decreased adoption of new laser projectors. Different methods to make a different form of laser diodes has fueled its versatility. Therefore, it is seen that the pandemic had a negative impact on the laser diode market which is turning positive after the advent of innovations in the market.



Market Growth Factors



Surge In The Usage Of Laser Diodes In Industrial Applications



From 790 nm to 980 nm, the laser industry has seen a surge in the demand for high-power, high-brightness lasers. There is a surge in the high-power lasers being used in production for defense, medical, consumer electronics, and fiber laser pumping. Multimode semiconductor lasers, which have a larger emitter and can produce more power than single-mode laser diodes, are high-power laser diodes. The output power changes according to the desired wavelength.



Rising Biomedical Implementations Of Laser Diodes



As the industry has grown, 660 nm laser diodes have been accepted for a variety of uses, including professional line laser beams and measurement lasers. Red light has a particularly deep depth of penetration into biological tissues that are roughly 2-3 mm in the case of human skin. This penetration depth is characteristic of light in the 670-690 nm band, which is somewhat higher than the wavelength stated previously.



Market Restraining Factors



Huge Cost Of Initial Investments In Industries Using Laser Diode



The entire laser diode market is significantly constrained by the higher initial investment needed for laser diodes in comparison to other light-emitting diodes. The power of the lasers needed for various systems, processes, and applications ranges from a few hundred to thousands of watts. Although using laser products in the industrial and automotive sectors would lower labor costs, installing laser items is quite expensive. Installing laser-enabled goods often costs more than using the standard technique.



Wavelength Outlook



Based on wavelength, the laser diode market is classified into infrared, red, blue & green, blue violet, and ultraviolet. The infrared laser diode segment acquired the highest revenue share in the laser diode market in 2021. Phase-shift range-finding techniques or long-distance Time-of-flight are frequently utilized in near-infrared laser diodes. The wavelengths of near IR laser diodes, which have substrates like gallium aluminum arsenide and gallium arsenide, range from 705 nm to 1,300 nm.



Doping Material Outlook



On the basis of doping material, the laser diode market is segmented into Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Gallium Aluminum Arsenide (GaAIAs), Gallium Nitride (GaN) & Indium Gallium Nitride (InGaN), Gallium Indium Arsenic Antimony (GaInAsSb), Aluminum Gallium Indium Phosphide (AIGaInP), and Others. The gallium aluminum arsenide segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the laser diode market in 2021. Heterostructure lasers made from Gallium arsenide (GaAs) can also be easily created by combining gallium aluminum arsenide (GaAlAs) based laser diodes with other optical components.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the laser diode market is categorized into double hetero structure, quantum well & cascade, distributed feedback, SCH, vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) diodes & vertical external cavity surface emitting laser (VECSEL) diodes. The separate confinement heterostructure laser device witnessed a significant revenue share in the laser diode market in 2021. An optical guiding area, an active region inside the optical conducting region, and n-type and p-type sheathing regions on either side of the optical guiding region make up a distinct confinement heterostructure laser device.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end use, the laser diode market is divided into telecommunication, industrial & automotive, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment procured the largest revenue share in the laser diode market in 2021. The wavelength of the output beam, which in modern laser diodes spans the infrared to UV spectrum, is determined by the semiconductor material selected.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the laser diode market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region dominated the laser diode market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because of the increasing expansion of telecommunication and industrial uses in the region. The manufacturing sectors of the rising nations in the Asia Pacific area are expanding at a steady rate, which is likely to boost the region’s demand for laser diodes.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Sharp Corporation, Jenoptik AG, MKS Instruments, Inc. are the forerunners in the Laser Diode Market. Companies such as ROHM Semiconductors Co., Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, Lumentum Holding, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Laser Diode Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include II-VI Incorporated, IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Lumentum Holding, Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., ams-OSRAM AG, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Ushio, Inc., and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Laser Diode Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: Lumentum Holdings formed an agreement with Ayar Labs, a leader in chip-to-chip optical connectivity. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to deliver CW-WDM MSA-compliant external laser producers in huge volumes. The light sources are important to power Ayar Labs’ optical I/O solution that delivers broader bandwidth, energy efficiency, and latency advantages for computing and networking over current short-reach copper links.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: MKS Instruments introduced Spectra-Physics Talon 532-70 laser. The laser provides over 70W of sustainable power and functions at high-frequency rates of up to 700kHz with continued high power and low noise. The Talon 532-70 laser allows high-throughput processing of photovoltaics and advanced electronics materials, which also includes system-in-package or SiP and PCBs for e-mobility and other similar applications.



Apr-2022: Lumentum unveiled the FemtoBlade laser system, the second generation of the company’s range of high-precision ultrafast industrial lasers. The FemtoBlade laser system displays a modular design and offers high power at high-frequency rates, thus providing better flexibility and paced-up processing speed.



Mar-2022: IPG Photonics unveiled LightWELD XR, its handheld laser welding and cleaning product. The LightWELD XR is the third offering from the company in the line and includes an expanded material range including aluminum 6XXX series, nickel alloys, titanium, and copper. With this product, the company provided fabricators with the most innovative and multifaceted handheld laser welder.



Jan-2022: Ams Osram introduced Oslon Black Flat X, the brightest LED available in the market for front lighting of automobiles. The Oslon Black Flat X provides 460 lumens at 1 A and can be bought in a 1-chip and 2-chip variant.



Oct-2021: ROHM launched RLD90QZW3, a high optical output laser diode. The RLD90QZW3 is developed for implementation in AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and service robots available in the industrial sector and robot vacuums available in the consumer field and similar types of equipment that incorporate LiDAR.



Jun-2021: Ushio unveiled 200mW high-power single-mode laser diodes (LDs). These diodes are high-efficiency and compact and are provided in wavelengths of 675nm and 690nm as a red light source. The diodes are usable in a wide range of applications, including research and development in the field of life science, biomedical and quantum fields.



Nov-2020: Ushio introduced HL40093MG, a 404nm laser diode. The HL40093MG offers 400mW of continuous wave (CW) output power within Ushio’s standard MG (TO-56) 5.6mm-diameter CAN package and operates at temperatures between 0 and 30°C. Through this product, Ushio expanded its violet light product range to meet the need for a violet laser diode (with emission wavelengths of 398-410nm) applicable in industrial applications and more.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Lumentum Holdings took over NeoPhotonics Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions. Through the acquisition, Lumentum focused on expanding its business in the fields of optoelectronics, lasers, and infrastructures based on cloud networking.



Aug-2022: MKS Instruments took over Atotech Limited, a global leader in process chemicals, equipment, software, and services for printed circuit boards, semiconductor IC packaging, and surface finishing. Through this acquisition, MKS reformulated the blueprints for coming generations of advanced electronic devices.



Jul-2022: II?VI Incorporated acquired Coherent, a company that manufactures and supports laser equipment and components. Through this acquisition, II?VI and Coherent combined their businesses to form a leader in materials, networking, and lasers. The acquisition merged II-VI’s scale at value chain levels where expertise in materials is needed, with Coherent’s scale where laser systems play.



Sep-2020: Jenoptik acquired TRIOPTICS, a leading manufacturer of optical test equipment. From this acquisition, the companies benefitted from their complementary portfolios. The acquisition further allowed the companies to offer a wider range of measuring systems, as well as manufacturing facilities for sensor solutions and optical microcomponents.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2022: Hamamatsu Photonics expanded its geographical footprints by constructing factory Building No. 5 at the Joko factory site in Japan. The factory would handle the increasing sales of imaging and measurement instruments such as digital cameras developed for scientific measurement, digital slide scanners for pathology, and semiconductor failure analysis systems.



