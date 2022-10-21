CMUV Bancorp Announces 2022 3rd Quarter Financial Results

| Source: CMUV Bancorp CMUV Bancorp

EL CENTRO, CA, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd quarter results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. During the 3rd Quarter, net income totaled $1,039,959, which put year-to-date net income at $3,115,797 through the first nine months of the year.  The net income for 3rd quarter equaled $0.56 per share. Also at the end of 3rd quarter 2022, total assets were $276.7 MM, total deposits came in at $237.7 MM, and gross loans were at $211 MM.

We ended the 3rd quarter 2022 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.24%, which puts the Bank well above the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the quarter at $2,369,670 or 1.20% of total loans, excluding guaranteed portion of loans. Non-accrual loans remain very low at 0.88%. Both Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at this time.

The September 30, 2022 book value of the common stock was $14.31 per share (diluted), while the common stock (CMUV) was trading at $14.10 as of the same date. ROAA through the 3rd quarter of 2022 was 1.45%, while ROAE came in at 13.90%.

As we celebrate our 15th Anniversary this month, we are very appreciative and grateful to all of you who have supported your locally owned community bank.

Jon A Edney
mediarelations@yourcvb.com



Shareholder Financial Summary  
For Quarter End September 30, 2022  
      
      
   September 30, 
    2022  2021  
ASSETS   
 Cash & Cash Equivalents$49,282,886 $53,063,943  
 Total Investments 6,563,192  1,781,721  
 Gross Loans 211,049,790  206,136,340  
 ALLL (2,357,659) (2,233,030) 
   Total Earning Assets$264,538,209 $258,748,974  
      
 Other Assets 12,127,821  11,870,551  
      
 TOTAL ASSETS$ 276,666,030 $ 270,619,525  
   $-   
LIABILITIES   
 Deposits$237,660,261 $233,815,785  
 Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 5,270,275  6,019,914  
 Other Liabilities 1,062,138  1,480,650  
  TOTAL LIABILITIES$243,992,675 $241,316,349  
      
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY   
 Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings$29,557,558 $25,161,372  
 Net Income$3,115,797 $4,141,804  
  TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL$32,673,355 $29,303,176  
      
 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY$ 276,666,030 $ 270,619,525  
      
      
      
      
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE   
 Total Interest Income$8,697,679 $9,568,900  
 Total Interest Expense (616,505) (581,460) 
  NET INTEREST INCOME$8,081,175 $8,987,440  
      
 Total Other Non-Interest Income$977,092 $1,246,878  
 Total Non-Interest Expenses$(4,684,186)$(4,395,922) 
 Provision for Loan Loss -  -  
      
  INCOME BEFORE TAXES$4,374,081 $5,838,396  
   $-   
 Income Tax Expense$(1,258,284)$(1,696,592) 
      
NET INCOME$3,115,797 $4,141,804  
      
      
RATIOS   
 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.45% 2.04% 
 Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.90% 21.56% 
 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - 3rd Quarter$0.56 $0.91  
 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD$1.68 $1.88  
 Total Shares (Oustanding/Exercised) 1,859,481  2,208,120  
 Book Value$14.31 $13.33  
      





Tags

CMUV Bancorp CMUV earnings