Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Market Size, Share, and Trends | Industry Growing at a CAGR of 2.3% by end of 2022 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hypercholesterolemia treatment market is anticipated to grow from a value of US$ 27 Bn in 2022 to US$ 34 Bn by the end of 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2032.



Hypercholesterolemia is a genetic disorder characterized by very high levels of cholesterol in the blood. Hypercholesterolemia, also termed dyslipidemia, is a form of hyperlipidemia and hyperlipoproteinemia in the body. The presence of low-density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C) or bad cholesterol in the blood, may lead to cardiovascular diseases.

Hypercholesterolemia is caused due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Environmental factors include excessive diet intake and obesity. In the case of genetic factors, the number of copies of the gene determines the severity of the disease.

People with the homozygous form (two copies of the gene) generally suffer from severe cardiovascular diseases during childhood, while those with the heterozygous form (with a single copy of the gene) suffer from heart diseases in their 30s or 40s.

Rising awareness related to many cardiovascular diseases along with the availability of their respective treatment solutions is also likely to fuel growth avenues in the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

One of the noticeable factors that are creating novel growth opportunities in the hypercholesterolemia treatment market is a rapid increase in the healthcare issues about disturbed cholesterol levels in human blood.

Technological advancements that are taking place in the field of hypercholesterolemia treatment are also driving growth avenues in the regional market.

The global hypercholesterolemia treatment market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2032.





Growing demographic economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market. Innovation of some new products with better efficiency is also expected to create good opportunities for the market.

Market Landscape

Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market. Side effects associated with the intake of statins are a challenge for the market.

Some of the major companies operating in the hypercholesterolemia treatment market include AbbVie, Inc., Astrazeneca Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer, Inc. Other companies having a significant presence in the global hypercholesterolemia treatment market include Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA, REGENX BioSciences, LLC, and Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

