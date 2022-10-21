Fernhill Corp is Pleased to Provide the Following Shareholder Updates

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fernhill Corp (OTC Markets: FERN), a Web3 Cloud Based Enterprise Infrastructure platform focused on providing APIs for digital asset trading, NFT marketplaces and data aggregation solutions, is pleased to announce the following updates:

MainBloq - Current MainBloq client CryptoWire, aka 3.0 Wire, has now gone live with the MainBloq’s proprietary Multi Exchange Trade Routing Platform with 6 trading venues integrated so far. In addition, MainBloq options chain availability is currently in development. CryptoWire has over 2.9 million App Downloads of its Super App with over 1 million Users.

New Exchange Connections and Clients – MainBloq is currently in talks with multiple Hedge Funds, Prop Desks, exchanges, OTC trading firms, and custody providers to be integrated into their platform. These conversations are to support current client needs, expand the client base, and accelerate the growth of the MainBloq platform as a whole.

DIGX NFT Marketplace updates - Completion of our API for White Label Service - the Company is currently finalizing the API documentation and tweaks to the platform, administrative dashboard and customization tools in order to begin marketing and originating new clients for our white label marketplace solution.

Corporate Communications - Fernhill is now working with 6IX.com as its new corporate communications partner & investor experience platform. Some exciting events and conferences with industry leading firms in the Web 3 and Digital Asset Trading industry are upcoming.

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 Cloud Based Infrastructure provider focused on providing APIs for digital asset trading, NFT marketplaces and data aggregation solutions. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) and a Principal Member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.



About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit the MainBloq Website www.mainbloq.io

