The Global IoT in Energy Market size is expected to reach $357.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.7% CAGR during the forecast period

By gathering, transferring, and combining vast quantities of data, IoT in the energy industry produces intelligent networks referred to as smart grid. Hence, it intelligently combines all network-connected assets, improves operations, and boosts system flexibility.



Therefore, it aids in the creation of new services, increases efficiency and production, addresses crucial issues, and enhances real-time decision making. In addition, the increased usage of IoT and AI in the energy business is expected to create attractive potential prospects for the market. In addition, the implementation of smart grid for energy optimization in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings will further accelerate the IoT in Energy Industry’s growth throughout the forecast period.



Combining renewable energy and energy efficiency can facilitate sustainable energy transitions and prevent climate change. IoT becomes a disruptive technology which has facilitated a beneficial transformation in the energy sector by reducing demand. Internet of Things applications include energy supply, transmission, generation, and distribution, among others. In addition, IoT may be deployed to enhance energy efficiency, increase the use of renewable energy, and reduce the environmental effect of energy consumption.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The growth of IoT in the energy sector has been substantial in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years. In particular, IoT is expected to have a significant influence on the energy industry. During the pandemic, IoT had proved extremely beneficial for the energy industry, with sensors allowing surveillance of room temperatures as well as remote control of energy use. This contributed not just to cost savings but also to sustainable development.



Market Growth Factors



Integration of IoT Devices Improves the Reliability and Productivity of Industry



Environmental sustainability and demand growth are the most troublesome concerns facing the energy business. With increased IoT usage, enterprises and individuals can do a great deal to protect the environment using such devices and data analytics. IoT reduces waste and increases system efficiency. The deployment of IoT technology in business and residential buildings enables the monitoring and control of energy use, hence reducing their energy demand and increasing their efficiency.



Reduction in the Overall Cost and Improvement in Data Management



The Internet of Things (IoT) in the energy industry is a sophisticated procedure that encompasses planning & energy management of consumption patterns across different domains. It enables managers to take total control of energy data from inception and considerably optimize the operation. Implementing an IoT-enabled solution in the energy industry employs sensor-based approaches to automate the industry’s operations. This has maximized the sector’s benefits through real-time data management and analytical decision-making.



Market Restraining Factors



Problem Associated With Security and Discretion



Maintaining the data collected and transferred by IoT devices secure is difficult as their use expands and evolves. Despite the importance of cybersecurity, IoT devices are not usually incorporated in the plan. Systems must be safeguarded against physical manipulation, network-based attacks, internet-based software assaults, and hardware attacks. The adoption of IoT devices in highly sensitive areas, like healthcare and banking, raises additional concerns regarding data security.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the IoT in energy market is classified into Oil & Gas, Smart Grid, Coal Mining and Others. The coal mining segment registered a significant revenue share in the IoT in energy market in 2021. The internet of things (IoT) has facilitated coal mining. With this technology, it is simple to track the whereabouts of miners. The internet of things (IoT) technology also aids in monitoring the entire mining operation.



Network Technology Outlook



On the basis of network technology, the IoT in energy market is divided into Cellular Network, Satellite Network, and Radio Network. Radio Network segment recorded the highest revenue share in the IoT in energy market in 2021. LPWAN is the principal radio network technology which appears to be suited (Low Power Wide Area Network). LoRa radio technology refers to an open industry standard that is widely accessible owing to its widespread use. This technology is the foundation for the "Internet of Things". Thus, this segment would witness a surge in growth over the forecast period.



Component Outlook



On the basis of component, the IoT in energy market is bifurcated into Solutions and Services. The services segment recorded a significant revenue share in the IoT in energy market in 2021. This is due to the multiple benefits given by services that provide high-quality machining & manufacturing services whilst also keeping the highest industry standards for health, safety, and the environment. This aspect is anticipated to drive the growth of the IoT market in the energy sector.



Organization Size Outlook



By organization size, the IoT in energy market is segmented into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the IoT in energy market in 2021. IoT adoption in energy offers multiple advantages to large enterprises, including renewable energy source, increased industry efficiency and cost reduction, conversion of existing lighting systems to energy-efficient solutions, facilitation of energy savings for customers, and provision of smart technology solutions, that also fuels market growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the IoT in energy market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific acquired a significant revenue share in the IoT in energy market in 2021. This is a result of more IoT penetration in the energy sector and greater use of IoT devices and technologies that drives market expansion in the area. The expansion of the internet of things (IoT) in the Asia-Pacific energy sector is being pushed by technical advances.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google LLC and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the IoT in Energy Market. Companies such as Intel Corporation, Cisco System, Inc. and Accenture PLC are some of the key innovators in IoT in Energy Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google LLC and HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)



Recent strategies deployed in IoT in Energy Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



May-2022: Intel joined hands with Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company. This collaboration aimed to boost the adoption of Cloud RAN solutions and provide insights into Cloud RAN designs, which would help in technology investment decisions.



May-2022: HCL Technologies joined hands with SAP, a German multinational software company. Under this collaboration, HCL Technologies’ experience in allowing Industry 4.0 and connected business transformation programs, when coupled with SAP’s expertise in complementing IoT applications within development and deployment, stands to support the customers in fueling sustainable business transformation and growth.



May-2022: Google Cloud came into a partnership with Saule Technologies, a nanotechnology company. This partnership aimed to create new products utilizing perovskite solar cells and solutions in the field of distributed energy and IoT (Internet of Things).



Mar-2022: Schneider Electric came into a collaboration with NTT, a Japanese telecommunications company. This collaboration aimed to provide Private 5G (P5G), which is an on-premise private network solution and digitization-allowing platform that would significantly advance digital solutions in the manufacturing environment.



Dec-2021: IBM collaborated with Samsung Electronics, a South Korean multinational electronics corporation. This collaboration aimed to jointly introduce a breakthrough in semiconductor design using a new vertical transistor architecture.



Apr-2021: Accenture extended its partnership with SAP SE, a German multinational software company. This partnership aimed to assist organizations to embed sustainability across the full spectrum of their business operations. Integrating SAP technology with Accenture’s Sustainability Services and broad industry knowledge, the companies would together develop new solutions that would empower companies to boost their progress on fully de-carbonizing their supply chains.



Feb-2021: IBM teamed up with Siemens and Red Hat. This collaboration aimed to utilize a hybrid cloud developed to provide an open, flexible, and more secure solution for manufacturers and plant operators to fuel real-time value from operational information.



Jan-2021: IBM extended its collaboration with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. This collaboration aimed to assist the client to boost the digital transformation and optimize business procedures. Together, the companies would address business challenges to serve the Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Energy and Utilities, Retail, and Transportation sectors.



Product Launches



Sep-2022: IBM unveiled the Next Generation of LinuxONE Servers. These servers are developer to decrease energy consumption. Through this launch, IBM expanded its capabilities to assist customers across industries, including Citibank, to reach sustainability targets.



Jun-2022: HCL Technologies launched NeXT, a transformational framework. This framework developed to assist customers in digitally reinventing their companies. Industry NeXT components comprise Supply Chain NeXT, Product NeXT, Aftermarket NeXT, Manufacturing NeXT, and Facility & Sustainability NeXT.



Apr-2022: Accenture unveiled sovereign cloud practice. A sovereign cloud is an approach, which would allow companies to manage the location, access to and processing of their data in a cloud environment in response to the latest, rising industry standards and compliance needs in certain nations or sectors.



Oct-2021: Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure Power. This product is developed to assist in minimizing power downtime, proactively safeguarding critical infrastructure and equipment from the dangers of electrical failures, and to enable better integration of clean renewable energy.



May-2021: Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) introduced the new Phantom Edge, an IoT platform. This platform aimed to integrate the power of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things to offer a real-time view of electrical energy consumption, electrical parameters, operating usage, and appliance-level information.



Mergers & Acquisition



Dec-2021: Accenture took over Zestgroup, a services firm specializing in energy transitions. This acquisition aimed to enhance its energy transition and net zero emissions information portfolio.



