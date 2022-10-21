New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817605/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market to Reach $51.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.5% over the period 2020-2027. RADAR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$40.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LIDAR segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

DENSO Manufacturing Czech s.r.o.

Hitachi Ltd.

Magna International, Inc.

Mando Corporation

Preco Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Group

Wabco Holdings Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RADAR

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for RADAR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for RADAR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LIDAR

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for LIDAR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for LIDAR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Normal Adaptive Cruise

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Normal Adaptive Cruise

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Connected Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Connected Adaptive

Cruise Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise

Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and

LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control

and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive Cruise

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology -

RADAR and LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of

Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected

Adaptive Cruise Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive

Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and

Connected Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use -

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR

and LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise

Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and

Connected Adaptive Cruise Control for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Adaptive

Cruise Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial

Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR

and LIDAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - RADAR and LIDAR Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for RADAR and LIDAR for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation -

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control and Connected Adaptive Cruise

Control - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive

Adaptive Cruise Control by Mode Of Operation - Normal Adaptive



