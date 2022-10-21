SRAX Launches the Sequire Investor Community Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has launched its beta program for retail and institutional investors - Sequire Community.

The Sequire Community is an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals, education, and resources. Complementing Sequire’s suite of products connecting public companies with their shareholders, this new platform gives investors and companies the ability to interact in a different way - through virtual Q&A events that can be held alone or in addition to earnings calls.

Companies will have the ability to:

Create a company profile showcasing their bio, ticker, and stock price

Launch Q&A events

Answer verified investor’s questions

See the amount of stock owned by investors asking questions

Hear what is important to shareholders



Investors will have the opportunity to:

Connect their brokerage account to become verified

Engage with companies directly by asking questions

Upvote other investor’s questions on a company’s profile

Give companies feedback

Explore company profiles and other investment opportunities



In the final version of the platform, companies and investors will be able to start threads, link websites into questions and answers, as well as upload images or graphs.

To kick off the launch of this product, SRAX will be hosting the first Q&A event as part of the business update conference call on 10/24 as well as their presentation at LD Micro on 10/25. Create an account below and interact with SRAX.

Register for the Sequire Community here .

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.